First he moved channels, and now the long-time Saturday Kitchen host is moving home

A sprawling Hampshire pad owned by everyone’s favourite TV chef (sorry Jamie) has just gone on the market. Located just outside Winchester, James Martin’s home is as mouth-watering to look at as one of his delicious dishes. And one thing we can guarantee is that it won’t cost Asda prices!

Talking of celebrity chefs… Inside Jools and Jamie Oliver’s London home

According to the property’s particulars, the building was originally an old dairy house. James bought it nine years ago, and set about renovating and extending it, using local tradespeople and materials. It now boasts seven bedrooms, several stunning reception rooms and three garages for car-mad James’ collection of classic vehicles.

As you’ll see as we go round, James can’t resist a statement wallpaper – and here, he’s gone as far as to use it on a door. Many of the designs are by Ralph Lauren, including this bold Spalding Stripe.

As you might expect, James has a VERY fancy kitchen with some pricey appliances. They include a huge Sub-Zero fridge-freezer, Wolf ovens, a wall-mounted rotisserie and a built-in deep fat fryer, all housed within bespoke cabinetry by local kitchen designer Jane Cheel.

More celeb homes: Inside Matt and Emma Willis’s home in Hertfordshire

The kitchen opens out into this large family room, with bi-fold doors leading to the garden. It’s one of the few rooms where James hasn’t used a striking wallpaper – instead, the star of the show is a cheeky Penguin Books canvas by artist Harland Miller.

Elsewhere on the ground floor is this charming orangery, which James uses for entertaining. We definitely wouldn’t turn down a dinner invitation!

In the master bedroom, there’s more evidence of James’ love of cars and motor racing. A leather-upholstered, Chesterfield style bed gives the room a masculine edge.

James hasn’t held back in this guest room, which is full of bold prints… and houses a huge fish carving. As a scheme, we’re not sure that it’s highly conducive to sleep!

A mix of French and oriental pieces give this bedroom a more restful, feminine look.

The garden is just as impressive as the main house. In it, you’ll find a hot tub and this fully furnished gazebo, as well as a pizza oven on the terrace. James has even laid the lawn with the same turf used at Wembley Stadium, making it perfect for a kick about.

Video Of The Week

Take a look around: Katie Price’s house revealed on Through The Keyhole

Though it’s advertised as Price On Application, rumour has it that Mr Martin’s home is on the market for £3.75million, through Zoopla and Charters Winchester.

We wonder where the proud Yorkshireman will be moving next? Perhaps he’s planning a return to his roots? Just don’t forget to invite us to the housewarming, James!