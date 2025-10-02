George Home just debuted a new stylish cookware range – one that looks strikingly similar to Our Place's popular Always Pan – with colourful pans in different sizes.

The star of the show is the multifunctional All In One Pan (£40 at George Home), which you can use to fry, steam, stir fry, poach and much more, but it's also joined by a host of other pans in case you want to snap up a full set of eye-catching cookware.

This pan is the latest in a line of releases from high street brands vying to create the ultimate non-stick pan with design appeal built-in, including competition from Lakeland's Only Pan and the M&S All in One Saucepan. Here's how George Home's version shapes up.

As Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances and Cookware Editor, I've tested plenty of these multifunctional pans. They're so useful for kitchens with limited storage space and the playfully colourful designs make them perfect for showing off on your hob when they're not in use. I can attest that with one of this kind of shape in your kitchen, you won't need ten different pans of all shapes and sizes.

My favourite version of this kind of pan, which I gave five stars in my review, is from the original multifunctional cookware brand Our Place – the Titanium Always Pan Pro (£170 at Our Place). But at almost £200, it's no surprise that more affordable alternatives have been flying off the shelves instead.

(Image credit: George ASDA)

This George Home offering comes with a built-in colander/steamer and is crafted from cast aluminium, with a non-stick interior. It's also induction hob compatible and dishwasher safe, so it should slot right into busy kitchens where clean-up time is at a minimum.

I love that this particular pan also comes with accompanying saucepans and stockpots, so that you can collect the pieces to have a matching set. To pick up all three will cost you just under £100 and you should be set for all of your everyday cooking tasks.

(Image credit: George ASDA)

Can you see the appeal of a pan like this for decluttering your cookware drawer? In theory, it should mean you can have a whole kitchen refresh!