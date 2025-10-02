I found a £40 George Home pan that rivals the £125 Always Pan – and it comes in a matching colourful set
Another lookalike of Instagram's favourite pan has dropped, along with a range of other cookware
George Home just debuted a new stylish cookware range – one that looks strikingly similar to Our Place's popular Always Pan – with colourful pans in different sizes.
The star of the show is the multifunctional All In One Pan (£40 at George Home), which you can use to fry, steam, stir fry, poach and much more, but it's also joined by a host of other pans in case you want to snap up a full set of eye-catching cookware.
This pan is the latest in a line of releases from high street brands vying to create the ultimate non-stick pan with design appeal built-in, including competition from Lakeland's Only Pan and the M&S All in One Saucepan. Here's how George Home's version shapes up.
PAN
Featuring a steamer/colander and with a capacity that makes it perfect for family dinners, this pan certainly looks like a multifunctional winner.
POT
Just like with the Always Pans and Pots, George's version also comes with an accompanying stockpot which features a non-stick interior.
As Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances and Cookware Editor, I've tested plenty of these multifunctional pans. They're so useful for kitchens with limited storage space and the playfully colourful designs make them perfect for showing off on your hob when they're not in use. I can attest that with one of this kind of shape in your kitchen, you won't need ten different pans of all shapes and sizes.
My favourite version of this kind of pan, which I gave five stars in my review, is from the original multifunctional cookware brand Our Place – the Titanium Always Pan Pro (£170 at Our Place). But at almost £200, it's no surprise that more affordable alternatives have been flying off the shelves instead.
This George Home offering comes with a built-in colander/steamer and is crafted from cast aluminium, with a non-stick interior. It's also induction hob compatible and dishwasher safe, so it should slot right into busy kitchens where clean-up time is at a minimum.
I love that this particular pan also comes with accompanying saucepans and stockpots, so that you can collect the pieces to have a matching set. To pick up all three will cost you just under £100 and you should be set for all of your everyday cooking tasks.
Can you see the appeal of a pan like this for decluttering your cookware drawer? In theory, it should mean you can have a whole kitchen refresh!
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen. She would be hard-pressed to pick a Mastermind specialist subject but air fryers are her ultimate area of expertise, after testing just about every single one released since 2022.
To keep ahead of trends and new releases, Molly has visited the testing and development spaces of multiple kitchen brands including Ninja Kitchen and Le Creuset as well as attended consumer shows such as IFA, hosted in Berlin to see the cooking innovations of the future.
