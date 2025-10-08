George Home's Always Pan alternative sold out in less than a week – but I spotted it's now available as part of an even better bundle deal
I already had my eye on this Always Pan alternative, but this deal is too good to miss
George Home's alternative to the Our Place bestselling Always Pan was only released last week, but it sold so fast that it's no longer available to buy on its own. But if you've had your eye on this pan like I have then don't fret – it's now available as part of an even better bundle deal. For £46.40 in the sale, you can pick up the All in One pan, a matching saucepan and a spatula via George Home.
I was excited when I spotted this contender for the best frying pan was available to buy last week, with a design to rival the M&S all-in-one pan and Lakeland Only Pan versions, and this deal gives you an even better chance to kit out your kitchen for less. Here's a full look at the bundle deals and the different colours you can buy it in.
This Sage green colour is a dead ringer for the bestselling shade of the Always Pan by brand Our Place, which has a much higher price tag of £125. And with this set, you can grab a versatile frying pan, saucepan and turner for less than £50. If green isn't for you, this set is also available in the lovely terracotta Clay or Black for the same price.
Made from cast aluminium, these pans are all dishwasher safe and have designs which allow for multiple uses. The frying pan in this set has higher walls than a usual frying pan and comes with an included steamer/colander attachment so that you can fry, poach and steam in it.
As Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances and Cookware Editor, I have the lucky job of testing out lots of different pans and this kind of shape is by far the one I find most useful. It also lends itself perfectly to cooking multiple portions at once.
I'm a sucker for a matching set, so being able to pick up this pan with a matching pastel saucepan is a big draw for me. Or, if you prefer your neutrals, Black is a great alternative to keep your kitchen looking refreshed and tidy.
Alternatives
However, if you're in the market for a different colourway here are a couple other standout multi-tasking pans to try.
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen. She would be hard-pressed to pick a Mastermind specialist subject but air fryers are her ultimate area of expertise, after testing just about every single one released since 2022.
To keep ahead of trends and new releases, Molly has visited the testing and development spaces of multiple kitchen brands including Ninja Kitchen and Le Creuset as well as attended consumer shows such as IFA, hosted in Berlin to see the cooking innovations of the future.
