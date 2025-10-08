George Home's Always Pan alternative sold out in less than a week – but I spotted it's now available as part of an even better bundle deal

George Home's alternative to the Our Place bestselling Always Pan was only released last week, but it sold so fast that it's no longer available to buy on its own. But if you've had your eye on this pan like I have then don't fret – it's now available as part of an even better bundle deal. For £46.40 in the sale, you can pick up the All in One pan, a matching saucepan and a spatula via George Home.

I was excited when I spotted this contender for the best frying pan was available to buy last week, with a design to rival the M&S all-in-one pan and Lakeland Only Pan versions, and this deal gives you an even better chance to kit out your kitchen for less. Here's a full look at the bundle deals and the different colours you can buy it in.

George Home All in One Pan Bundle Deal Was £58, now £46.40 at George Home This Sage green colour is a dead ringer for the bestselling shade of the Always Pan by brand Our Place, which has a much higher price tag of £125. And with this set, you can grab a versatile frying pan, saucepan and turner for less than £50. If green isn't for you, this set is also available in the lovely terracotta Clay or Black for the same price.

Made from cast aluminium, these pans are all dishwasher safe and have designs which allow for multiple uses. The frying pan in this set has higher walls than a usual frying pan and comes with an included steamer/colander attachment so that you can fry, poach and steam in it.

(Image credit: George ASDA)

As Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances and Cookware Editor, I have the lucky job of testing out lots of different pans and this kind of shape is by far the one I find most useful. It also lends itself perfectly to cooking multiple portions at once.

(Image credit: George home)

I'm a sucker for a matching set, so being able to pick up this pan with a matching pastel saucepan is a big draw for me. Or, if you prefer your neutrals, Black is a great alternative to keep your kitchen looking refreshed and tidy.

Alternatives

However, if you're in the market for a different colourway here are a couple other standout multi-tasking pans to try.

Our Place Always Pan - Sage £125 at Our Place The original Always Pan is expensive, but it is a worthwhile investment with an impressive non-toxic, non-stick coating. It is also available in 5 beautiful on-trend colours. Lakeland 8-In-1 Only Pan – Sage Green £59.99 at Lakeland Available in three colours, Lakelan's 8-in-1 Pan has been a bestseller and has rave reviews from shoppers online. Ninja Ninja Foodi 9-In-1 Possiblepan With Zerostick £101.49 at Amazon UK The Ideal Home team is a huge fan on Ninja's Zerostick pans and if pastel shades aren't for you, this vanilla bean coloured pan has a smarter 'chef-y' look to it.