John Lewis White City Westfield arrives with 50,000 sq ft home floor featuring latest concepts, services and experiences

On the 20th March 2018, John Lewis will open its doors at the much anticipated new retail space at White City Westfield, London.

When the 230,000 sq ft shop opens it will become the anchor to the Westfield expansion and will be home to the most exciting (we can attest to this) Home floor for John Lewis yet.

The sprawling Home department at John Lewis will be set across two floors, and cover an impressive 50,000 square feet.

‘The Home floors at John Lewis White City Westfield are just fantastic. We’ve showcased the full range of services and products available from John Lewis, from the personal service you get from our Home Design advisors, through to the latest smart home technology concept from Apple,’ says Johnathan Marsh, buying director for Home and Technology at John Lewis.

The new store will offer a total of 23 services and appointments can be booked through a concierge-style Experience Desk. Home services on offer include:

Home design service – expert John Lewis Design Advisors work through your ideas in store to help you find a look that suits your style and budget. You can also make an appointment for them to visit you at home.

Carpet colour matching – Colourbox software will create an original carpet or rug in your own unique colour palette.

Design Your Own rug – transform a fabric swatch, picture or photo into a unique handmade rug.

Sofa Studio – design your own sofa or armchair in one of John Lewis’ collection of fabrics to create your perfect piece of furniture.

Sleep Room – an area dedicated to giving customers the best night’s sleep possible, set back from the shop floor to allow customers to test mattresses at their leisure.

Apple Smart Home – Europe’s first fully immersive smart home experience by Apple, customers can control various smart devices in the areas from lighting to thermostats, windows and home monitoring from an iOS device.

Demo Kitchen – a working kitchen to be used for food demonstrations and cooking masterclasses.

Additionally, the department store will also contain a beauty spa, three eateries, and a bespoke fashion styling service.

