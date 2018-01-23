As Dorothy once said, ‘there’s no place like’ home. When everything’s gone a bit Pete Tong, it’s where we can hide under the duvet and hope all the bad things will go away. But could the design of that duvet actually help us feel better? It’s a concept John Lewis is exploring with a new range in collaboration with Patternity.

If you’ve never heard of them (to be fair, we hadn’t until a few weeks ago), Patternity is a group of ‘cult pattern pioneers’, who believe that patterns can inspire positive living. We went to meet co-founders Anna Murray and Grace Winteringham last week, and although we arrived feeling a little sceptical, we came away inspired.

The design duo see pattern in everything, from satellite photos of oceans to deserts to the wire fences around a playground, and have made it their mission to ‘celebrate the fundamental shapes and textures’ found in nature and our everyday lives with their designs. So by bringing these patterns into our homes, the idea is that we become more connected and attuned to the world around us, and therefore more mindful and content.

Their John Lewis collection is based around just a few key prints, all monochrome. Reflect is made up of simple geometric shapes – there’s a beautiful balance about it, a sense of yin and yang.

Flow State, meanwhile, is more organic and random. Like oil settling on water. It doesn’t feel in any way controlled, which makes it all the more soothing.

