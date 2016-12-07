Don't forget your kitchen this Christmas and be sure to add some wreaths, trees and red accessories

Year after year, the room that serves us so well throughout the festive period gets forgotten when it comes to the decoration department.

A fir would get in the way, festive ornaments sprayed with pudding mix and no one wants dropped pines in their gravy.

But we’ve rounded up the perfect solutions to cheer up your hardworking kitchen without the hassle or space this Christmas…

Hang a shining chandelier

Make your lights the centrepiece of your kitchen by stringing mistletoe, baubles or strands of tinsel to them. It keeps surfaces clear for cooking up a storm but adds a festive feel as soon as people walk in the room.

Stand statues in your kitchen

Ornaments are fitting for the Christmas kitchen as they are small and discreet. Metallic trees and reindeers (avoid furry ones for cleaning reasons) can be dotted on shelves and islands to ensure the Christmas theme runs throughout the house.

Bring your wreath indoors

Wreaths aren’t limited to front doors and blustering winds – bring them inside. Hanging a circular garland from your kitchen door will add instant Christmas cheer to the otherwise undecorated room and won’t take up precious space.

Serve up some edible decorations

MPU 01 Desktop MPU 01 Mobile

With all the food that’s going round, you’ll have enough for a few decorations. Christmas cake, pudding, gingerbread houses and trays of treats look beautiful sitting on red table runners like tempting apples for guests to graze on.

Set your festive table

If you’re dining around your kitchen table this Christmas, then decorate it extravagantly. The rest of the room will then require little or no other decoration, yet it feels sufficiently festive.

Go bold with a tree

If you have the luxury of unlimited space in your kitchen, then the best way to give your kitchen some Christmas cheer is by adding a tree. Place it near the dining table to be admired at meal times and decorate in colours that compliment your kitchen.

Accessorise with ruby reds

If you only have a little kitchen, opt for a few simple accessories.

Mugs, oven mitts and bowls can be replaced with red alternatives and be cunning with your space by hanging twinkly lights and cards beneath surfaces and above cupboards.

Let glowing fairies hang

Twinkly lights are an instant Christmas pick me up and look great in the kitchen. Hung up high, they are out of the way and a simple decoration but have a big impact in a busy room.