This season offers the perfect opportunity to update your kitchen with some stylish cookware additions that are sure to put a spring in your step

The iconic French cookware brand has done it again! Introducing the new Nature’s Kitchen collection from Le Creuset, inspired by the abundance of fresh, seasonal produce from both land and sea.

There’s something perennially exciting about the arrival of the warm, summer months and the new harvest that comes with them.

The latest SS18 collection from Le Creuset brings to life a colour palette inspired by nature and offers unrivalled cooking solutions to help you create delicious dishes every time.

The four main Nature’s Kitchen campaign colours

New Rosemary – This new shade evokes the greenery of the great outdoors

Almond – A delicate colour reminiscent of a beautiful chalk landscape

Teal – A vibrant shade inspired by clear sunny, summer skies

New Marine – The intriguing tones of Marine emulate the seas watery depths

Buy now: Signature Cast Iron Round Casserole, from £149, Le Creuset

Buy now: Cast Iron Signature Saucepan, from £135, Le Creuset

Buy now: Signature Cast Iron Shallow Casserole, from £189, Le Creuset

Buy now: Signature Cast Iron Petite Casserole, from £19, Le Creuset

Complete your Nature’s Kitchen collection with the Cafetiere and ceramic mugs.

Looking for recipes to help get you started? We can’t get enough of this Cauliflower Pizza Crust. Who knew you could make pizza crust in a skillet?

And just in case you had any doubts about splashing the cash, Le Creuset offers a lifetime guarantee on its cast iron pots, so really it’s an investment. Will you be adding one, or two of these stylish pieces to your cookware collection? We certainly will!