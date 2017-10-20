6 simple ways to make your bathroom beautiful

Refresh your bathroom with these easy decorating tricks

Not feeling the love for your bathroom? An overhaul of the whole suite is a costly project, so it’s good to know that a few simple tricks are all that’s needed to restore your bathroom’s beauty. Try one or two of these decorating ideas and before you know it your bathroom will be your new favourite place to unwind.

Need to banish the clutter and simplify your life? READ: 11 incredibly easy ways to organise your entire life

1. Hang up a vintage-style mirror

Give a country scheme vintage style by hanging a pretty frameless mirror above the basin. For a more quirky look, try grouping together a set of three or four small designs, or choose two of a similar size and hang one above the other.

2. Add a hit of pattern with a blind

Perk up your room by upgrading a plain blind for a more interesting patterned design – take your pick from striped, graphic, botanical and Toile de Jouy fabrics. Seize the opportunity to inject an accent colour into your scheme, too, by choosing an eye-catching colourway that contrasts with the room’s walls.

3. Paint a feature wall or panelling in a bold shade

If you’ve grown tired of a neutral scheme, be a shade braver and try adding an area of strong colour to mix things up. Start with just one feature wall, or if your room has wall panelling, paint it in a brighter hue to contrast with fresh white walls. This aubergine shade creates a lovely enveloping feel that is perfect for a luxurious space made for relaxing.

Want to get rid of unnecessary clutter? READ: Clear the clutter with clever bathroom storage

4. Create a display of artwork

Don’t restrict interesting pieces of art to the living room and the hallway; a display of framed prints can transform your bathroom from a pared-back, functional space to a characterful, inviting sanctuary. Look out for affordable, second-hand pictures and frames in charity shops and at car-boot sales, and display them in a group above a freestanding bath.

5. Match accessories to your colour palette

It’s time to throw out your frayed, mismatched linens and invest in some beautiful designs that tie in with your room’s decor. The pale pink towels and bath mat used here bring out the soft colour in the pearlescent mosaic tiles and complement the mid-grey shade used on the walls perfectly.

If you have a small bathroom don’t worry, we’ve got plenty of ideas for you. READ: Optimise your space with these smart small bathroom ideas

6. Display beautiful fresh flowers

As simple as it sounds, this instant trick really goes a long way to turn an unloved room into an elegant, welcoming space in an instant. Add fragrance, too, by displaying sweet-scented roses, peonies, sweet peas or freesias.