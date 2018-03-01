Celebrate National Bed Month with a makeover – but which theme will you try?

It seems particularly fitting, given the weather right now, that March is National Bed Month. Who wouldn’t want to escape #thebeastfromtheeast by sending themselves ‘off to Bedfordshire’ and hibernating under a duvet – or three?! However, if your bedroom is looking less ‘dreamy’ and more ‘dumping ground’, then a revamp may be in order first.

To kick-start your makeover, we’ve brought you three tempting schemes from our Ideal Home collection at Very. We think they’re all equally adorable, but we’re sure you’ll have strong opinions on which you like best.

Look 1: Restful Country

Woven materials, floral and striped prints and classic Shaker-style furniture combine to create this quintessential country look. We’re particular fans of the spindle-back bed and its rustic wood finish, and the cute cut-out lamp base.

Storage is always important, but nowhere more so than a bedroom – it’s very hard to relax when you’re surrounded by clutter. A roomy chest of drawers can double as a bedside table, while small baskets can be used for stashing away any odds and ends that make their way onto the bed or floor…

Look 2: Modern Glamour

Cocoon yourself with walls painted in a dark shade – deep purple, emerald green and midnight blue are all hot colours for 2018. Then add glamour with glass and metallic surfaces. Their reflective nature will balance the dark by reflecting the light.

Bold geometric bedding and brightly coloured cushions inject the ‘modern’ into this glamorous look, while butterfly prints and fresh flowers add femininity.

Look 3: Cheerful Scandi

You can have a little fun with this fresh look, with its fresh pops of pastel colour and clean lines. Star of the show is the upholstered bed – the generous headboard is ideal for propping you up as you read a book before bed.

Have a go at taping and painting a geometric colour block pattern on the walls. Or if that seems too tricky, layer up throws and cushions in different shades on the bed. The result is a scheme that’s both energising and cosy, setting you up for sweet dreams all year round.

So with of this fabulous trio would you most like to recreate?