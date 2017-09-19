And the most popular flower bulb for spring 2018 is…

Grab your trowel, this weekend is said to be the most popular for planting bulbs in preparation for beautiful blooms this spring, but which is the nations favourite flower..?

This Friday 22nd September is officially the start of autumn which means now is the time that us green fingered lot tend to get down and dirty, digging in our gardens for a spot of bulb planting in preparation for beautiful flower beds come Spring.

And according to Wyevale garden centres there will be a rather a lot of us doing it. They predict that this weekend will be the most popular for the sale of bulbs. Over a quarter of a million shoppers are expected to descend on stores over the course of the weekend (23-24 September 2017), and the garden centres are set to sell around 2,000 packets of bulbs an hour!

The most popular bulb for spring 2018 is the beautiful Narcissus Tete a tete, a miniature daffodil, which has been a firm favourite for Brits over the last two years. Wyevale Garden Centres’ experts also predict that red, purple and pink tulip bulbs are likely to trend this year, along with the dark blue hyacinths.

Patrick Wall, category manager at Wyevale Garden Centres says: ‘The coming weeks are ever so crucial for those of us who want our gardens to look spectacular in the spring – now is the ideal time to plan ahead and get the nation’s bulbs planted.’

So, if you’re spending the weekend doing a spot of plant bedding, Wyevale have given us 5 expert tips to help you make the most of your flowers beds for spring:

1. Scout the spot

Popular bulb varieties such as daffodils and tulips need sunny, dry spots in order to grow, so preferably choose to plant in areas with a good amount of sun. Although this may seem obvious, it can be quite difficult to find the perfect area. Avoid areas you know get very wet during the colder months and instead choose sheltered areas that will be able to absorb the small amount of winter sunshine.

2. Prep your soil

Whether you are planting directly or into a pot, the first step is to always prepare the soil for maximum growth. When planting in beds, mix compost into the soil to provide rich nutrients for the bulbs to start flourishing.

3. Dig deep

Digging deep is the key to getting the best out of your bulbs. Ensure the hole depth is always double or even triple the size of the actual bulb and at least a bulb’s width away from each other – bulbs need their space to flourish! Aim to plant the bulbs with the shoot facing up, however if you are unsure about which side the shoot is, plant on their side and the shoot will eventually find its way to the surface.

4. Pot luck

Even if you don’t have large outdoor space, you can still become a bulb expert – planting in pots is a growing trend! Most bulbs can be grown in containers and larger flowers such as daffodils particularly thrive in a smaller environment. Choose pots that have drainage holes and are deep enough for the bulbs and a few inches of soil. Always ensure that you stick to a similar hole depth as beds and plant at least one bulb width apart.

5. Arrange, Arrange, Arrange!

Depending on your chosen bulbs, flowers such as tulips always create a better formation when they are planted in a large group. You don’t have to stick to one colour; experiment with different hues and types in your bed or pot to create an interesting display – your reward for all your hard work when they eventually blossom!

If you need more advice or inspiration for your bulb planting , visit the Wyevale Garden Centres Bulb Hub.

So what are you waiting for? Will you choose, the popular Tete a Tete, grape hyacinths, or a tulips – oh the choice is endless!