Experts say you can plant allium bulbs in February – but you'll get better results with this variety

As garden retailers gear up for the summer bulb-planting season, there’s one question that's caught my attention: Can you plant allium bulbs in February?

There’s a surprising number of bulbs you can plant in February, but alliums, of course, are known as autumn-planting bulbs – so on the face of it, we’re well past the ideal planting window for allium bulbs. That doesn’t strictly apply to every type of allium, though – and as it turns out, there’s one variety that you can plant in February.

Here’s what you need to look for if you’re out shopping for bulbs this week (or if you've got a few in the shed already!)

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

Whether you’re planning to plant alliums in pots or the ground, timing is everything if you want them to flourish to their fullest potential.

'Plant them in mid-autumn before the first frost, ideally in the first half of October,’ says Morris Hankison, founder of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

Can you plant allium bulbs in February, now that we’re heading towards spring, though?

(Image credit: Future PLC/Heather Young)

‘Alliums are typically best planted in the autumn, when they’re sent out, and the soil is still warming,’ says Charlotte Daubney, bulb expert at Taylors Bulbs. 'However, there are a few exceptions, such as Allium neapolitanum – a lovely, architectural ornamental onion that brings sculptural form to your garden.’

So, Allium neapolitanum is the one to look for if you’re hoping to plant allium bulbs in February. It’s often known as Neapolitan garlic or white garlic. You can buy Allium neapolitanum bulbs from Amazon.

(Image credit: Future PLC/www.ti-mediacontent.com)

'These bulbs will still establish roots and should reward you later in the growing season,' continues Charlotte. ‘For best results, choose a sunny spot, plant bulbs 10cm deep and avoid heavy soils that stay wet in winter.’

It’s actually crucial that you know how deep to plant allium bulbs if you want them to establish well. Make sure the ground isn’t frozen or heavy clay, and that the soil is well-draining (some horticultural grit like this Westland Potting Grit from Amazon can work wonders at improving drainage).

If you’ve already got allium bulbs in the cupboard from last year, it’s worth planting them up anyway – they don’t have a very long shelf life, so you might as well take a punt and see what you get!

What you'll need

The plants might flower later than they usually would, but if you’re planting Allium neapolitanum bulbs in February, you’ll still be in with a solid chance of enjoying fragrant summer blooms this year.