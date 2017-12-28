6 ways to detox your home for the New Year

It's the time of year for making bold statements about fresh new starts; out with the old and in with the new





Want to detox for the New Year? One place to really make that happen is at home, in fact there’s no better place to start. Take a look at these inspiring interior ideas to start 2018 with a clean, fresh new palette

1. Keep it calm and soft

Ease yourself into the New Year with soothing shades and inviting textures – think Hygge. This knitted cream rug and squashy taupe arm chair exude a quiet-night-in vibe, added to by the natural woods and lashings of neutral tones that run though the living room. And relax…

2. Simple is best

This wash area couldn’t be simpler. The chic rectangular white tiles surrounding it team with the vintage jugs, industrial accessories and copper pipe tap for a brilliant meeting of form and function.

3. Smart and sleek

Handle-less fittings make this all white kitchen the epitome of chic. The sharp lines with run over it’s bevelled edges are mirrored on the white dining chairs and dining table, while decorative details like the plaster ceiling and stained glass windows add personality.

4. Don’t over-complicate it

Pare. Everything. Back. Shelves – they don’t need doors! The open shelving in this happy-go-lucky kitchen along with the floor to ceiling white metro tiles and white marble breakfast bar create an ultra-relaxed feel. Need a bowl? Just grab it!

5. Bask in light

Nothing says interior-design-detox like blasts of sunlight. If you’ve got a sweet spot in your home – use it. This pale dining room sits under a skylight and next to two outside doors, so the white dining chairs and table drink in brightness. Imagine breakfast here – nowhere more invigorating to start the day.

6. White out

One easy way to freshen up the home – banish colour. It sounds scarier than it looks, but once you’ve wipe out most bits of colour you’re left with a gloriously energising space. Literally start 2018 with a blank canvas…