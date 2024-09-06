I had a sneak peek at Marks & Spencer new homeware and these are the pieces that should be on your radar for autumn

As an interior stylist, there's nothing I love more than getting a preview of new collections for the season ahead, to get inspiration for my room decor and future decorating shoots. I'm happy to report that after being invited to Marks & Spencer's autumn show, I can say that it came up trumps.

The M&S autumn/winter range for 2024 has some stylish pieces that look like they'd cost so much more than they actually do. And there are some good collaborations coming up too.

I've picked my favourites for you, which I was snapping away to catalogue for my own wishlist. Some of the products are available now, while others will be filtering in over the next few months, so you won't have long to wait to start shopping them.

What to keep your eyes peeled for in Marks & Spencer's A/W 2024 range

There are two main trends for Marks & Spencer's autumn range: Casual Sanctuary and Classic Revival.

Casual Sanctuary is a timeless range with a nod to mid-century interiors, lots of warm, earthy colours, checkerboard designs, textured stripes and accessories with an artisanal look. This burnt terracotta colour, that you can see on the dining chairs, features heavily and I can't wait to inject some into my own home as the weather gets colder.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Laurie Davidson)

The Casual Sanctuary range also features accessories in boucle, embroidery and chunky knits – so lots of cosy textures for cushions and soft furnishings. I personally love this little table lamp with its wooden striped base – it's made my mental shopping basket and I'll be picking one of these up as soon as it launches.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Laurie Davidson)

The Classic Revival range is a bit of an eclectic mix of retro style and contrasting patterns, bold checks and florals, with some nostalgic charm thrown in. Think vintage-look pieces with a modern twist, and an old meets new feel.

I loved this patchwork velvet bedspread, with its pink and mustard colourway. I can see it working on lots of different coloured bedding, including this green gingham set.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Laurie Davidson)

The new Kelly Hoppen collection

An exciting addition to the Marks & Spencer portfolio is a range designed exclusively for the brand by Kelly Hoppen, which is set to launch imminently. With her signature monochrome style, each piece is smart, considered and Uber-stylish. We'd expect nothing less, of course!

For me, the tall white ceramic vase is a winner, with a beautifully designer look to it.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Laurie Davidson)

If you like smart hotel-style bedding, then this range is definitely for you. Layer pillows and throws and wind down after a hard day with a signature scent on one of the stylish candle holders.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Laurie Davidson)

A sneak peek at Christmas

Yes, yes, I know, it's way to early for Christmas… but who can resist a little peek at what's to come? As well as more traditional and nostalgic pieces, Marks & Spencer has also designed some really fun tree decorations in bright colours.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Laurie Davidson)

There's even a Colin the Caterpillar!

(Image credit: Future PLC/Laurie Davidson)

My top picks

Marks & Spencer Joshua Table Lamp Coming soon Marks & Spencer has really hit the jackpot with its table lamps, and this navy-and-white striped one is another one that's made it to my wishlist. I love the size of it - it's neat enough that you can use it pretty much anywhere, even on a shelf. Marks & Spencer Pure Cotton Floral Embroidered Cushion £35 at M&S Freshen up sofas, beds and chairs with some new cushions – this jewel-coloured design feature some floral embroidery that makes it feel cosy and homely as soon as you see it. I can see this one being a sellout. Marks & Spencer x Kelly Hoppen throw Coming soon The beauty of all these pieces is that you can mix and match them to make them work for you and your home. This grey and black throw from the Kelly Hoppen range is a good, staple piece to have and it's one of those timeless buys that you're sure to still have in years to come. Marks & Spencer Stripe Ruffle Edge Bedding Set From £29.50 at M&S Be still my heart! Ruffle edges? Stripes? Pink? Yes, this bedding has it all in my book. I'd layer this with the pink and mustard bedspread I showed you earlier. Marks & Spencer x National Gallery Side Plates Coming soon Another new name to be introduced to the Marks & Spencer's umbrella is the National Gallery, and you'll see some fabulous floral-print products filtering into store soon. I have my eye on these little scalloped plates, although they're far too pretty to hide away in a cupboard. Marks & Spencer Pure Cotton Geometric Towels From £6 at M&S Last up, I couldn't not show you some of the checkerboard print, with these towels making a real statement. piece for a bathroom. Get a matching set, or pair them with another pattern or colour to make a splash (!) in your bathroom.

What will you be picking up to kick off cosy season?