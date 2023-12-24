These are the interior trends to leave behind in 2023, according to experts

The New Year is right around the corner, so it’s only natural to start thinking about how you may want to refresh your living space over the next 12 months.

While we’re all for designing a home you love in a sustainable way that doesn't require redecorating every year, it can definitely be fun to keep an eye on trends to keep our homes stylish and up-to-date. In fact, that’s why we’re already planning how to implement the top interior trends for 2024 into our homes!

But it's also important to make a firm call on the trends we *don’t* like or want in our homes in the New Year. Though many popular 2023 interior trends are still a great way to update your home, there are a couple of design choices from 2023 that interior experts suggests should be left behind moving forward.

The interior trends to leave in 2023

Whether they've simply fallen out of fashion, were a fleeting fad anyway, or have for some reason become impractical, which are the 2023 interior trends we should avoid bringing into 2024? The experts have their say...

1. Wall panelling (of a specific kind)

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

Wall panelling became a seriously hot trend in 2023 (and even prior to 2023), but interior designer Sophie Clemson, co-founder of The Living House, explained that one form of panelling is something we should avoid in 2024.

‘Panelling has become increasingly popular over the years and can work brilliantly to add character to your home. But one type of panelling we are happy to move away from in 2024 is the grid style square panelling,’ she says.

‘It can look very busy and fussy in a room. Too many squares can overpower the space and look like a checkerboard on the wall.' And that's not all. 'It also makes it tricky to add artwork and other geometric shapes like a rug and cushions,' Sophie explains.

Interior designer Tara Rodrigues agreed that wall panelling is falling out of favour, explaining her belief that people will move towards furniture panelling instead. 'I think the usage of wood decorative panels will diminish and will largely be replaced by fluted wood on bespoke furniture and kitchen cabinetry, such as side tables, storage units and kitchen door fronts,' she says.

2. Greys and minimalism

(Image credit: The White Company)

Though it may be controversial, Victoria Walker, Product Manager and Trend Expert at Hillarys also suggests that the greys that were so beloved in our homes in 2023 (and 2022, and 2021) should make a firm exit this New Year – particularly as there are so many fun shades to try instead.

She explains, 'As hard as it might be to admit, the colour grey should be left in 2023. Whilst we’re all for embracing neutral colours, grey just isn’t cutting it anymore! Especially in comparison to upcoming pastel shades like baby blue and peach.

'Earthier tones create a calm and cultivating feeling of wellness in the home, so we say ditch the grey and welcome in softer shades instead.'

Similarly, Steve Hird, director of Edward Thomas Interiors suggests that, like neutral greys, the minimalist homes we saw so much of in 2023 are also on their way out.

'A trend I think should be left in 2023 is the completely ‘unlived in’ aesthetic,' he says. 'Our homes are real sanctuaries now and I’d far prefer to see rooms with evidence of life, personality and self-expression – whether that’s collections from travels or just deliberately mismatched furniture that brings joy to the homeowner.'

3. 'Barbiecore' decor

(Image credit: Future PLC)

When the blockbuster Barbie film came out, the world (it seems) went crazy for hot pink interiors, with pink accessories, walls and furnishings taking over social media.

However, Sarah Lloyd, paint and interiors expert from Valspar Paint, warns that because it doesn’t feel like an enduring, timeless trend, it’s probably best not to lean into it too heavily in 2024 – unless, of course, you love hot pinks!

‘“Barbiecore” was a very “flash in the pan” trend. Hot pink interiors aren’t great generally unless you’re going for a very artistic maximalism design,' she says.

'Having the occasional hot pink item or wall doesn’t flow in a normal house. Instead, go for muted, saturated and soft pinks, leaning more into the ballet core trend. These tones are visually beautiful in bathrooms and kitchens.' Pantone’s 2024 Color of the Year is a great example of the more muted colours Sarah suggests using instead.

4. Certain novelty accessories

(Image credit: Poundland)

While we all love a good quirky accessory, Sophie shares her prediction that novelty, body-shaped vases are a trend to leave behind in 2024, for more timeless accessories.

'We are all for promoting positive body image, but the curvy bum vases and candles have had their day in our homes,' she explains.

'Though were very trend focused pieces in 2023, we feel that now more than ever, interiors are about buying pieces for our homes that we will love for many years to come and will stand the test of time. As the line face drawings were very popular two years ago, we think the bum vases and candles are set to disappear in 2024.'

5. Open plan layouts

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Open plan living has seen a huge resurgence over the last few years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which forced us to use our homes in different ways, all at the same time – be it dining rooms turned into offices, or living rooms turned into workout spaces.

But in 2024, Tara suggests that it’s time to return to dedicated spaces in our homes and doing rid of open plan living, if at all possible.

In fact, she explains that it’s often the more practical choice. 'I want to see a retreat from the once preferred open plan layout and a return to closed living spaces.

'Whilst open plan living creates a more spacious layout, closed living spaces allow more freedom to create niche spaces dedicated to specific usage rather than one large space that is used by multiple family members at one time.'

Even if your favourite trends are listed here, remember that the most imoprtant part of designing a home is creating a space you love, no matter the trends declare.