Sock pumpkins are taking over TikTok - here's how to make this quick and easy Halloween decoration

Autumn is here so why not reflect the season in your hosting, we’ve found one of the cutest trends doing the rounds on TikTok and Instagram - sock pumpkins.

Sock pumpkins are easy to make, cute and cosy - perfect for the autumnal months ahead. Whether for an autumn tablescape display or a Halloween decorating idea, sock pumpkins are a handy affordable way to get into the spooky season spirit.

I’ve always loved a craft - especially as the weather gets colder and you can hunker down with some rainy day activities. It’s even better when said craft does require a degree in design to achieve.

Sock pumpkins have to be one of the most easy crafts I’ve come across - perfect for beginners and expert crafters to try at home. All you need is a pair of old socks, stuffing and some twine.

@shellydoesdiy Details HERE👇🏽 You need to make these DIY sock pumpkins‼️ They were so easy to make, took MAYBE 2 minutes and make such pretty Fall decor. I added stuffing to a sock, tied it with twine, and then wrapped the excess on top to make a stem. These would make a great craft for kids or a fun moms’ night in idea. ♬ original sound - ShellyChicBoutique

I spotted creator @shellydoesdiy make the sock pumpkin trend look effortless on TikTok. Racking up 5.7 million views the 16 second video transforms a bunch of old socks into a gorgeous autumnal display.

I already love all things pumpkin, from pumpkin-spiced candles to no-carve decorating ideas, I was immediately drawn in.

Claiming they took just two minutes to make, Shelly cut off the heel of a white sock and added plenty of stuffing to create a sphere.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Then, she used twine - although I’m sure thick parcel string would be as effective - to tie the top of the sock to hold the stuffing inside. To create the iconic pumpkin grooving, she used the same twine to wrap around the sock, creating the classic pumpkin shape, before using leftover twine to wrap around the top of the stem, hiding the tied sock material and creating a stem.

The results are stunning and it’s so simple.

(Image credit: @shellydoesdiy)

The comments were also left impressed.

‘That's the best diy idea for fall 🥰 I've just made these and I can't stop admiring them! thanks for this incredible idea,’ said one.

‘And who doesn’t have a basket of mismatched socks?! Great idea! Lol,’ said another.

It's a smart way to hop on the fabric pumpkin trend, which is getting more popular each year.

‘In the last two years we’ve seen fabric pumpkins grow in popularity, used both in tablescaping and throughout the home in autumn,’ says Chloe Barrow, Laura James’ interior expert.

‘From an interior perspective, adding these small fabric pumpkins to the table can create a gorgeous handmade feel to a dining room. This immediately connotes a feeling of wholesomeness and homeliness. Pairing this with a home-cooked meal is a great way to help guests feel right at home, allowing them to really sit back and enjoy a cosy evening.’

These pumpkins look far from a pair of old, unwanted socks - they are in fact the perfect autumn home accessory. Will you be giving them a try?