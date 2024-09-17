Aldi’s new pumpkin spice candle is perfect for cosy season - and you won’t believe the size of it either
You just can't beat a specialbuy...
Aldi has relaunched their cult Hurricane Candles, but this time they have a cosy autumnal twist with a gorgeous new pumpkin scent spice.
Pumpkin spice and all things nice - it goes without saying this particular flavour dominates our coffee orders, home scents and sometimes our personalities every year. It’s something that has become ingrained in our autumn ritual. It’s not exactly new or groundbreaking, but pumpkin spice never seems to go out of fashion.
This week the fan favourite Hurricane Candles are back as part of the Aldi autumn home scent range to complement your cosy living room ideas. The large 2kg candles are available in Pumpkin Spice or Fallen Leaves so you can switch between something good enough to eat to a more mature scent.
Aldi’s Hurricane Candles are the highlight of the collection and will set you back £19.99. But with 100 hours of burn time, the cosy vibes will be unlimited this autumn. And with its sleek, mature design, it could easily be mistaken for a more expensive brand.
Aldi's autumn candle range
If you're not looking to add such a large statement candle to your fireplace ideas there are seven other autumnal scents available in smaller sizes to kick off cosy season.
Prices for the smaller candles start at just £2.49, these scentsational smells are a total bargain.
How cute are these acorns? The Purewood Ceramic Acorn Candle doubles up as quirky decor. Choose from Autumn Woods, Black Tea and Oak Wood Leaves. It’s dark and moody - perfect for wet and windy nights.
And at just £3.99, add a flourish to any room without making a dent in your bank account.
These have to be my personal favourites. I mean good enough to eat right? The Purewick Ceramic Pumpkin Candles are simply stunning. For just £3.99, choose from Pumpkin Pie, Citrus Pumpkin and Autumn Leaves.
I've burnt many Aldi candles, and can recommend them. While you don't get the same even burn as more expensive candles, for a bargain price tag the fragrance throw and burn time are impressive.
As all fans of Aldi special buys know, the popular scents and hurricane candles are expected to sell out fast. The collection is only available in stores so you'll need to get to your local Aldi asap.
It’s safe to say I may have fall-en for Aldi’s candles.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
