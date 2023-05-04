IKEA’s new anniversary collection includes a bold spin on its most iconic designs

IKEA is celebrating their 80th anniversary and has chosen to mark the occasion by giving some of its most notable designs an updated twist.

The Swedish brand we love to turn to for an IKEA hack or staple piece of furniture, unveiled the upcoming Nytillverkad collection at Milan Design Week this year, which will be available in stores at IKEA (opens in new tab)from July onwards.

Consisting of sixteen products, the range combines decorative and functional pieces, with everything from bedding and accessories to furniture pieces being reimagined for 2023 - and it's BOLD!

(Image credit: IKEA)

While the new collection stays true to the original classic IKEA designs that have spanned the last eight decades, each piece has been reinvented in bold colours and new materials.

‘At IKEA, the past, the present, and the future are all connected,’ explained IKEA’s Managing Director, Fredrika Inger.

‘We are happy to bring back these timeless designs truly appreciated by the customers over the years.’

The entire collection plays with vibrant colours and pastel hues, leaning into the dopamine dressing trend that many are currently embracing. They will add a pop of personality or colour to any room in your home.

(Image credit: IKEA)

‘This collection is loud, colourful, and fun. All the products have a story behind them,’ IKEA explains.

For us, the hero piece has to be the DOMSTEN stool, which combines a light pine seat with metal legs in a series of bright shades.

Taking inspiration from the JERRY stool, which was originally designed by Karin Mobring and released in 1973, it now comes with fresh minty green, lavender or bright orange legs.

It would work particularly well in a range of different rooms in your home, from a child’s bedroom, to a home office space or even as extra seating in your dining or living room. As the stools are designed to nest on top of one another, they won’t take up a lot of space either, when not in use.

(Image credit: IKEA)

In their trip back into the archives, IKEA have also updated a curved side table, added some serious style to a functional coat stand and reinterpreted the 1980s BLADHULT pattern, which was originally designed for the KLIPPAN sofa by Swedish textile designer Sven Fristedt.

This is the first collection made up of reimagined pieces to be launched by the brand, with more planned over the next few years.

We can’t wait to see what classic design – with a fun twist – that they decide to bring back next.