IKEA confirms that the colourful retro Scandi style is the ‘it’ look of 2024 with the new Tesammans collection

IKEA never ceases to amaze and surprise us with its new projects. And the limited-edition IKEA Tesammans collection is no exception. Launching online and in stores this April, the 19-piece range of homewares is created in collaboration with a Dutch design studio Raw Color, which specialises in (you guessed it) celebrating colour and exploring its transformative nature.

And this vibrant home decor trend of Scandi-style colour blocking that IKEA is championing with this collection is sure to transform your home into a more energising and joyful space. The brand has already touched on this with its anniversary Nytillverkad collection full of bright furniture and accessories. But it’s now spelling it out with this new line-up.

But it’s not just this Swedish retailer (with the help of the Dutch duo) making a case for this colourful and somewhat retro Nordic aesthetic. The likes of Danish brand HAY with its eye-catching storage crates and Finnish Marimekko with its bold prints have been pioneering this look for a few years now.

However, the fact that IKEA is entering the chat with its affordable homewares including lampshades, glassware and soft furnishings means that more people will be able to incorporate this cheerful look into their homes, perfectly timed for spring.

IKEA Tesammans collection

‘There seems to be a growing trend towards embracing more colour in homes in general,’ says Alex Stubbs, Flitch interior stylist. ‘As people seek to personalise their spaces and create environments that reflect their individual tastes and personalities, they are increasingly drawn to bold and expressive colour palettes.’

The IKEA Tesammans collection is designed to inspire positive emotions through graphic patterns and colour blocking in unexpected yet harmonious colour pairings that make for a great living room colour scheme, in our opinion.

And if you’re wondering what is colour blocking in interior design and home decor, then Alex has the answer, ‘Understanding the essence of colour blocking involves pairing solid colours, often opposites on the colour wheel, to create bold statements within a space.

'Embrace diversity in your approach, allowing for endless possibilities in colour combinations and applications, whether on walls, furniture, or fabrics. By infusing your space with the principles of colour blocking, you can craft a dynamic environment that reflects your unique personality and style, adding vibrancy and energy to your home.’

While this collection is very much on trend, we can’t help but see a retro quality in it, which Alex also confirms. ‘The retro feel of this aesthetic can be traced back to mid-century modern design influences. The use of bold colours, geometric patterns, and playful shapes pays homage to the design trends of the 1950s and 1960s, which are experiencing a resurgence in popularity today.

'This departure from the traditional minimalistic, monochromatic Scandinavian aesthetic adds vibrancy and personality to interiors, making them feel more lively and inviting.’

With prices starting from £1.75, we can hardly wait for the range to hit stores and put a smile on our faces. In the meantime, we leave you with our most anticipated picks ahead of the release. Enjoy!