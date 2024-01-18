IKEA is dropping the prices of its bestsellers – including the iconic KALLAX shelves
This is not a drill! IKEA has lowered the prices on some of its most popular buys
Widely favoured furniture and homeware brand IKEA is much loved for its affordable pricing. But in the midst of the cost-of-living crisis, IKEA felt that its prices could be further improved and reduced. So as of last week, the company has lowered the prices of some of its most popular products as part of its New lower price initiative. And the iconic IKEA KALLAX is included.
We love an IKEA hack at Ideal Home (and we know you do too) and the minimalist and rather blank canvas of the IKEA KALLAX shelving units has become the go-to for many a makeover, from the IKEA KALLAX coffee bar hack to turning it into a dining bench.
Dropping the prices of over 1,500 of its designs initially and a further 1,000 set to be reduced by this spring, this change was made possible by passing on the company’s savings of £100 million from improved purchasing goods costs.
IKEA drops prices on its bestsellers
The IKEA KALLAX cube storage shelving units have a versatile design that can be turned into pretty much anything - especially if you know how to paint IKEA furniture and have basic DIY skills.
Which is why we’re so pleased that the prices of the KALLAX products have all been reduced, among others. And these new lower prices are long term so you’ll be able to take advantage of these improved prices for the foreseeable future.
‘Since IKEA was first founded, we have been on a journey to provide quality items which are affordable for as many people as possible; a commitment that we’re proud to uphold,’ says Michaela Quinlan, chief commercial officer at IKEA UK and Ireland. ‘That’s why we’re incredibly pleased to be passing on £100m in savings from improved purchasing goods costs, directly into New lower pricing on 2,500 of IKEA’s much-loved products.’
This step towards lower prices was taken in reaction to the current cost of living crisis. ‘We know that many challenges remain when it comes to the cost of living, so making continuous price improvements is important to us,’ Michaela adds.
But if you’re not up for an easy DIY project or are a fan of a simple, minimalist style, the KALLAX units can also be left as they are, no need for a makeover.
Either way, this is an exciting development and we can’t wait to see what else will join the KALLAX in the New lower prices section before springtime.
Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home's News Writer since July 2023
