Aldi's stylish boucle stool is the ultimate bargain storage find at £20 - it's perfect for small spaces

This specialbuy is even more affordable than one of our favourite versions at George Home

Aldi footstool in tedy. Coffee table with candles, brown sofa and plush pumpkins in orange and cream
(Image credit: Aldi)
Kezia Reynolds
By
published

If you're on the lookout for a stylish storage solution for your home then you should keep your eyes peeled on your next visit to Aldi's middle aisle for the new boucle footstool.

Stylish and practical, the footstool was released as part of Aldi's specialbuys autumn home range earlier this week. The texture means it's perfect if you're looking for cosy living room ideas to update your space this season.

What's even better is that this boucle footstool comes in at £19.99, making it cheaper than many similar alternatives on the high street including one of our favourite budget versions at George Home Cream Boucle Footstool that will set you back £40.

If the white teddy/boucle fabric finish isn't for you the footstool is also available in a chic grey velvet chevron.

The Aldi footstool

Aldi footstool in cream teddy
White Teddy Fabric Footstool

The cream teddy material makes this a plush, comfy footstool - perfect for putting your feet up at the end of a long day or stowing away blankets.

Cream Boucle Footstool with a tray and mug on top
Cream Boucle Stool

The textured boucle and sturdy wooden legs gives this footstool a stylish, minimaluxe feel. This footstool would make a great addition to any cosy living room.

The Aldi footstool has plenty of storage space inside for stashing blankets or toys, making it a handy piece of furniture if you’re looking for small living room ideas. It's also foldable so it can be stashed away if you’re ever short on space.

Approximately 37.5 x 37.5 x 40cm, its small size and plush material make it perfect for one person to stick their feet up at the end of a long day. It could even work as a seat at your dressing table with plenty of space to stow your hairdryer and other tools. I particularly like the cream teddy material - it’s a timeless look that suits most styles, particularly the minimalux aesthetic which has been trending all year.

But compared to the look of the George Cream Boucle Footstool, I can’t help but feel the dupe falls a little short. The ASDA stool is 45 x 41 cm, which I'd argue is a more comfortable size.

It's also optimised for storage, and the top of the stool is large enough that it makes a handy alternative to a coffee table in a living room. The wooden legs are also a nice touch if you prefer that rustic look.

However, for £20 Aldi has pushed out the luxe levels with the flash gold base. Plus if you're looking for a quick storage fix or are on a budget you really can't go wrong.

Two footstools in grey and cream teddy

(Image credit: Aldi)

Like all specialsbuys, this Aldi dupe is only available to purchase in-store. So, if you don't have time to get down to the middle aisle, the Cream Sherpa Storage Stool, also by George Home, is currently on sale at £15.

Measuring 37 x 38 x 38cm, it's almost the same size as the Aldi store and has a removable lid for added storage. It's not quite pretty as the Aldi footstool but it's a great alternative if you miss out on the specialbuy.

If you’re looking for a good storage option and an even better price, this Aldi specialbuy might be the right choice.

Mushroom Storage Stool
Mushroom Storage Stool

The mushroom shape nails that autumnal feeling. At 45 x 45 x 43 cm, it's large enough to store throws and cushions without taking up too much for your space.

Bonlife Round Ottoman Coffee Table With Storage,boucle Vanity Stool Chair for Makeup,upholstered Footstool for Living Room,bedroom,white,34x34x38cm
Bonlife Round Ottoman Coffee Table

This lightweight stool is not only great for storage but comes with a tray converting it to a coffee table. Perfect for living room or bedroom spaces, the multi-functional stool will make the most of your space.

Annie Boucle Footstool
Annie Boucle Footstool

With solid wooden legs, this stool is optimised for storage and seating. It's perfect for storing toys, Tv remotes and any clutter yur may want to hide. The deep rich brown and fluffy boucle material gives the stool an overall luxurious feel.

Kezia Reynolds
Kezia Reynolds
News Writer

Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!

