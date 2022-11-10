Aldi's glowing fire candle smells just like a cosy fireplace – and it's less than £10
Mimic the rich, smoky, woody scent of a cosy fireplace without having to break the bank - it's already an Ideal Home favourite
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter
There's nothing that smells quite like the winter season than the rich, smoky scent that a cosy fireplace brings. We recognise that not everybody has the space for a fireplace idea. Luckily, there's a simple solution that works a treat to 'get the scent' – with Aldi's glowing fire candle and it's less than £10.
Aldi glowing fire candle
Aldi has launched their Glowing Fire Candle (opens in new tab) as part of their Hotel Collection and priced at only £9.99, it's undoubtedly being added to many shoppers' carts for pre-order, ready to be dispatched to their homes on the 13th of November.
Hailing in sleek, black packaging, the scented candle is both rich and smoky, in all the best ways possible. Millie Hurst, Senior Content Editor at Ideal Home says, 'There's just something about the all-black packaging and wax of this candle. £10 isn't cheap but it looks high-end.'
If you've got your eye on this for the festive season, be assured that our team at Ideal Home love it too. We think the Aldi glowing fire candle is up there as one of the best scented candles you could bag this Christmas.
'While I appreciate that floral scented candles are hugely popular, they really, truly don't float my boat. I hanker for rich, smoky, woody scents at home, whatever the season. So when I discovered the Glowing Fire scented candle at Aldi's recent Christmas press preview, I was sold,' says Ginevra Benedetti, Deputy Editor (Print) at Ideal Home.
Rebecca Knight, Deputy Editor (Digital) at Ideal Home says, 'I was seriously impressed by the luxe packaging of the glowing fire candle, but even more impressed by the smoky scent. I'm a big fan of the Aldi candles, and while this is a little more expensive than others in the range it's definitely worth it for the price tag.'
If you've had your eyes set on the Feu de Bois wood fire candle from Diptyque (opens in new tab) but can't bring yourself to fork up the extra cash to bag one, look no further because the Aldi glowing fire candle might just be the perfect alternative.
Millie says that 'if you have Diptyque taste but an Aldi budget, I'd so recommend this as it smells just like Feu de Bois.'
'A clever dupe to a bestselling candle by a rather spenny French brand, it smells just like a wood burner in winter or an outdoor wood-fired oven in the summertime. No surprises then that I've pre-ordered a few of them to get me through the festive season!' gushes Ginevra Benedetti.
So whether you want to treat your home to a new scent, or gift it to a loved one this Christmas, the Aldi glowing fire candle will do the job and more. The scent even comes in the form of a reed diffuser (opens in new tab) which you can buy as a stand-alone piece or as a combined set (opens in new tab) as the ideal gift.
You can pre-order the scent today on the Aldi website, or if you can wait, keep your eyes peeled for when it hits stores on the 13th of November. Rest assured, this stunning candle will set effortlessly on your coffee table as well as elegantly complement your mantelpiece ideas. Bring the cosy fireplace scent of the winter season into your home today – without having to break the bank.
Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things architecture and interior design, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily, keen to explore architecture within film, media, and virtual environments. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole browsing through new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration.
-
Step inside the utility room of dreams – this colourful makeover is truly inspiring
Doing the washing doesn't seem so bad when it's in a beautiful room like this one!
By Laurie Davidson
-
Experts share their tips on how to clean a radiator properly
The often-forgotten chore prevents that burnt dust smell, and will even make a difference to your heating bill
By Rebecca Knight
-
Dunelm is selling a stunning console table just like one from Oak Furnitureland
Your daily homeware inspiration: get the look for less
By Millie Hurst
-
Early Black Friday home deals 2022 – the sales live right now
This year's Black Friday home deals have already started – find the best prices on air fryers, vacuums, mattresses, coffee machines, and much more
By Amy Lockwood
-
Aldi's champagne bowl is back to host the perfect Christmas party for under £20
Staying in is the new going out, so why not do it in style with Aldi's party essentials
By Jullia Joson
-
Shoppers are calling these Primark lights the 'best £1.50' they've ever spent
Light up your home without having to break the bank with this easy trick
By Jullia Joson
-
IKEA’s new Diwali-inspired collection is a stunning celebration of patterns and colours
The new range has been designed in collaboration with textile designer Luna Gil
By Amy Hunt
-
This Aldi autumn wreath is checking all our seasonal boxes
We can practically smell Pumpkin Spice just looking at this autumnal wreath
By Thea Babington-Stitt
-
IKEA predict that we’ll be seeing more of this eclectic interior style this winter and into 2023
Fill your home with personality without breaking the bank
By Amy Hunt
-
16 autumn wreaths – style up the front door, mantelpiece, or create a table centerpiece
Embrace the changing of the seasons and get your seasonal decor sorted with these must-have autumn wreaths
By Amy Lockwood
-
Is Next the new high street hero for lighting?
The answer is a resounding yes, if this new range is anything to go by
By Tamara Kelly