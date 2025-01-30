Get yourself to the middle aisle as Aldi has a dupe for LEGO flowers just in time for Valentine’s Day, and with prices starting at just £2.99, we think this is the perfect budget Valentine’s gift.

There’s no doubt flowers are a Valentine’s Day staple and are easily one of the most popular Valentine’s Day gifts . Yet over the past few years, the LEGO flowers interiors trend has proven that your blooms do not need to fade, as these beautiful artificial buds look just as good as the real deal.

LEGO flowers are detailed, beautiful and grown up - but they do carry a hefty price tag, with some sets costing upwards of £50. Unsurprisingly, where there’s a dupe, Aldi will find a way and with their latest version of the cult flowers hitting the shelves today - you don’t want to miss out!

Blocks in Bloom - red rose £2.99 at Aldi Replace you're Valentine's Day bouquet with Aldi's artificial flowers - that will never wilt! Even better, there a fraction of the cost of a real bouquet. Roses Check Amazon £12.99 at LEGO LEGO flowers have taken the home decor world by storm over the past few years - and these iconic blooms are far easier to take care of than real flowers.

Priced at just £2.99 per flower, Aldi’s Bloom in Blocks Building Flowers allows you to craft a bespoke bouquet for either yourself or your loved one. The range consists of popular romantic blooms such as roses, orchids and tulips. The sets are available from 55-piece to 99-piece so you can select a set based on how much time (or patience) you have to put them together.

Aldi claims their offering is 77% cheaper than LEGO’s roses which come in at £12.99 for two flowers. While LEGO actually works out at around £6.49 per flower, it is still far more expensive than Aldi’s £2.99 bloom. If you’re looking to put together a full bouquet, I have to say Aldi makes the more affordable option.

There also isn’t much difference in the look of the two brands. While I would argue LEGO’s flowers have richer hues - particularly in the green of the stems - Aldi is proving to be close competition.

(Image credit: Aldi)

Both Aldi and LEGO’s flowers stand at similar heights so If you’re looking to style your Aldi flowers, you’ll find it’s the same as how to best display LEGO flowers . And we have to say, opting for a statement vase is one of the best ways to make their colours pop.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

LEGO indeed have the jump on ALDI when it comes to the variety of their range. They have more sets to choose from including their incredibly popular Orchid Model (£44.99 at LEGO) , and my personal favourite the Wildflower Bouquet Set (£44.99 at Amazon) - which gives all the joy of a wildflower garden without any of the effort.

However, if you’re looking to find a Valentine’s Day gift on a budget, the Aldi Bloom in Blocks Building Flowers is not to be sniffed at. For an amazing price, you get blooms that will never fade, lasting years to come - all you need now is the perfect vase to display them…