Aldi's new £4 candles are their most expensive looking yet - they're a dead-ringer for designer brand Loewe's cult ceramic candles
You don't want to miss this launch on the 11th August
Aldi is the master of affordable candles that not only smell great but look expensive too. I should know, I have a range of Aldi candles on constant rotation in my house. However, Aldi's new rooftop garden candles collection might be their most expensive looking yet and they'll only cost you £3.99.
The Rooftop Garden candles and diffusers are all inspired by the scents of the British countryside. The Garden Melody candle pairs rose and lily notes with spiced sandalwood, Green Ivy is infused with violet leaf, vetiver and cedar wood, and Honeysuckle is a balance of bergamot, amber, jasmine and vanilla. They all sound like the best home fragrances to indulge in over late summer.
However, I'd be lying if I didn't admit that the chic ribbed ceramic jars the candles sit in caught my eye. I'm obsessed with earthy and natural materials and have been eyeing up one of the cult Loewe candles for a while, but with an £85 price tag, they're a little out of my budget. But Aldi's new range is a dead ringer for the stunning Loewe candle vessels
There are key differences between the two candles that explain the large price difference. The Loewe version is a vegetable wax candle, encased in a glazed terracotta holder made in Spain. In contrast, Aldi doesn't reveal the materials used to make their candles, however, it does have the same 30-hour burn time as the Loewe candle.
As mentioned earlier I have owned many Aldi candles, I'm currently burning their Lemon and Wild herbs scented version in my living room. I think it smells lovely, but don't expect the same perfuming power as you'd get from a more expensive candle.
It doesn't cast the scent out as much as a candle from Jo Malone or Diptyque, which are among the best-scented candles that will scent a room even when unlit. The other downside I've found is the tendency to tunnel. But for £3.99 a candle, as a candle-burning addict, they have saved me a small fortune.
The other highlight in the range I can't overlook is the diffusers available in the same scents. They are a spin on the traditional diffuser with curling reeds and an elegant ceramic vessel.
The diffusers should last around 7 weeks, and I will be snapping one up to scent my home and then use it as a vase afterwards.
The candles and diffusers will only be available in-store and will land on the 11th of August. So mark that day in your calendar for a trip to Aldi, and you'll know where I'll be.
Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.
