Amanda Holden’s black Christmas tree decorations add 'depth and drama', say interior design expert - here's how to try this bold trend at home
We're obsessed with Amanda's dark, dramatic look
Amanda Holden has opted for a giant black bow on her Christmas tree this year and we’re obsessed with the elegance a darker hue can give your Christmas decorations.
The TV and radio personality has continued to wow us with her interior design choices and her latest Christmas decorations are a textbook example of loud luxury.
Christmas decor trends of 2024 have seen us embrace maximalist design - it’s like we’ve taken Christmas and added all the bells and whistles (and bows!). However, Amanda Holden has taken it to the next level with her daring black and gold colour scheme.
Over a couple of Instagram posts this week, Amanda welcomed us into her home to check out her Christmas decorations, and we were instantly blown away by the large black and gold Christmas tree featuring a huge cascading black bow.
A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)
A photo posted by on
The stunning black decor accents may seem a little unconventional at first, but they make for a bold, yet elegant Christmas hallway decorating ideas. The tree and doorway is adorned with huge baubles and bows in classic gold and striking black. The black gives the decor a dramatic edge to balance out the luxurious gold.
‘With films such as Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Wicked gracing the big screen this year, it’s no surprise to see dark, gothic-style Christmas décor having a moment,’ comments James Rotheram, creative stylist and M&S Insider.
‘Amanda Holden’s black and gold scheme brings together two of this year’s biggest trends. The gold speaks to the quiet luxury trend which is all about effortless elegance. While the black adds depth and drama – a festive take on the gothic aesthetic.’
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
‘I love how Amanda has added frosted garlands and masses of fairy lights to soften the look and add some sparkle. The Christmas decorations marry beautifully with the monochrome colour scheme of her home.
‘The black bow that cascades down the tree is a real focal point. Again, bows have been a key trend this year and the satin material exudes opulence.’
Black bows can add an elegant touch to your tablescape. These are made from soft velvet for an added touch of luxury.
Take inspiration from Amanda's tree with this giant black bow. Bows make an excellent tree topper if you're looking to add an elegant touch.
How to style black Christmas decorations at home
Going for a darker aesthetic, you don't have to be brave necessarily, it's all about tempering the colours with lighter shades.
‘Don’t be afraid of using black to decorate your home this Christmas. Styled well it can be elegant and festive,’ says James.
‘Take inspiration from Amanda by tempering the non-traditional colour palette with warmer colours, soft textures and trimmings like garlands, lights, paper chains and anything that sparkles to steer away from the darker aesthetic that is often associated with black.
‘As well as black and gold, other colours to consider pairing with black are white, cream, taupe, burgundy and hot pink.’
Black isn’t exactly a festive colour, but paired with the right colours you can make it Christmassy.
‘To make black hues feel festive, combine them with traditional holiday elements like deep reds, icy whites, or even deep jewel tones such as emerald green. Adding sparkle through glittery ornaments, tinsel, or lights enhances the celebratory feel,’ says David Sumner, Sales Manager at Christmas Tree World.
‘Soft lighting, such as LED fairy lights or candles, can add warmth and highlight the richness of black decor. The key is to create balance and depth through thoughtful contrasts. If you want a more understated look, you could also pair some sparkly white LEDs with your baubles for a striking contrast that does all the talking!
‘Black provides the perfect canvas for a sophisticated take on Christmas decor while maintaining its festive spirit.’
Black and gold, have a dark, luxurious feel - as shown by Amanda's stunning tree.
Paper decorations have also been a huge trend and combined with a black colourway has a gothic and dramatic feel.
Black decor can add depth and drama to your Christmas decorations. Are you feeling inspired by Amanda?
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
-
I was given a preview of IKEA's new Oxford Street store - and it has a special treat for customers
IKEA is finally opening its doors on one of the most famous shopping streets in the country
By Rebecca Knight
-
Ninja's 3-in-1 toaster has a feature that'll surprise you – it's a must-have for the ultimate cafe kitchen
Ninja's toaster surprised me with its versatility – here's how
By Molly Cleary
-
Swapping screens for spanners – raising a new generation of DIY enthusiasts
Developing a new tradition of DIY skill sharing, with HIPPO
By Sponsored
-
I've had this Pooky light on my wishlist for months - this is the deal that's making me hit 'buy'
An early Christmas present from me, to me...
By Holly Cockburn
-
This is the Christmas decor trend to avoid if you like cleaning - it could even damage your windows experts say
It may look pretty, but artificial snow spray can leave your windows in disarray in the New Year
By Kezia Reynolds
-
This bestseller Pro Breeze dehumidifier is currently on sale for under £100 – it's a steal at this price
It's the cheapest we've seen it so far
By Jullia Joson
-
Minimalist Christmas decorating ideas - escape into your haven of peace for the festive season
Create quiet magic with a paired-back Christmas this year
By Vanessa Richmond
-
We’ve ended all the debates - this is the day you should put your Christmas decorations up, according to experts
Are you itching to put your decorations up?
By Kezia Reynolds
-
I got an early first look at Sophie Robinson’s homeware collection for Dunelm – these are the pieces that are sure to sell out quick
Take a look at Dunelm's collaboration with the ‘Queen of Colour’, Sophie Robinson
By Sara Hesikova
-
How long does a dehumidifier take to dry out a room? Experts warn these 4 things could be adding hours (or even days) to the job
So, how long do you need to keep your dehumidifier running for?
By Lauren Bradbury
-
5 things I wish I knew before buying a dehumidifier, so you don't make the same mistakes I did
Plus, expert tips for choosing the right model for your home
By Jullia Joson