Amanda Holden’s black Christmas tree decorations add 'depth and drama', say interior design expert - here's how to try this bold trend at home

Amanda Holden has opted for a giant black bow on her Christmas tree this year and we’re obsessed with the elegance a darker hue can give your Christmas decorations.

The TV and radio personality has continued to wow us with her interior design choices and her latest Christmas decorations are a textbook example of loud luxury.

Christmas decor trends of 2024 have seen us embrace maximalist design - it’s like we’ve taken Christmas and added all the bells and whistles (and bows!). However, Amanda Holden has taken it to the next level with her daring black and gold colour scheme.

Over a couple of Instagram posts this week, Amanda welcomed us into her home to check out her Christmas decorations, and we were instantly blown away by the large black and gold Christmas tree featuring a huge cascading black bow.

The stunning black decor accents may seem a little unconventional at first, but they make for a bold, yet elegant Christmas hallway decorating ideas . The tree and doorway is adorned with huge baubles and bows in classic gold and striking black. The black gives the decor a dramatic edge to balance out the luxurious gold.

‘With films such as Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Wicked gracing the big screen this year, it’s no surprise to see dark, gothic-style Christmas décor having a moment,’ comments James Rotheram, creative stylist and M&S Insider.

‘Amanda Holden’s black and gold scheme brings together two of this year’s biggest trends. The gold speaks to the quiet luxury trend which is all about effortless elegance. While the black adds depth and drama – a festive take on the gothic aesthetic.’

‘I love how Amanda has added frosted garlands and masses of fairy lights to soften the look and add some sparkle. The Christmas decorations marry beautifully with the monochrome colour scheme of her home.

‘The black bow that cascades down the tree is a real focal point. Again, bows have been a key trend this year and the satin material exudes opulence.’

How to style black Christmas decorations at home

Going for a darker aesthetic, you don't have to be brave necessarily, it's all about tempering the colours with lighter shades.

‘Don’t be afraid of using black to decorate your home this Christmas. Styled well it can be elegant and festive,’ says James.

‘Take inspiration from Amanda by tempering the non-traditional colour palette with warmer colours, soft textures and trimmings like garlands, lights, paper chains and anything that sparkles to steer away from the darker aesthetic that is often associated with black.

‘As well as black and gold, other colours to consider pairing with black are white, cream, taupe, burgundy and hot pink.’

Black isn’t exactly a festive colour, but paired with the right colours you can make it Christmassy.

‘To make black hues feel festive, combine them with traditional holiday elements like deep reds, icy whites, or even deep jewel tones such as emerald green. Adding sparkle through glittery ornaments, tinsel, or lights enhances the celebratory feel,’ says David Sumner, Sales Manager at Christmas Tree World .

‘Soft lighting, such as LED fairy lights or candles, can add warmth and highlight the richness of black decor. The key is to create balance and depth through thoughtful contrasts. If you want a more understated look, you could also pair some sparkly white LEDs with your baubles for a striking contrast that does all the talking!

‘Black provides the perfect canvas for a sophisticated take on Christmas decor while maintaining its festive spirit.’

Black decor can add depth and drama to your Christmas decorations. Are you feeling inspired by Amanda?