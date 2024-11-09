This Amazon rechargeable wall light solved my lighting problem – and it was so good I bought two more

Having moved to Glasgow from London last year, from a small terraced Victorian house to a lofty three-bed tenement flat, the adjustment to living somewhere different wasn't just reserved for the new city.

In London, our living room was relatively small. While here in Glasgow, we're fortunate enough to have a pretty large front room that measures 6x4.5m in size. So aside from having to buy new furniture that doesn't look teeny in the new space, I've really struggled to find the right living room lighting ideas to make the room feel cosy.



The solution I've discovered is lamps. Lots of them. Dotted everywhere.



Because of this, I've become pretty slightly obsessed with lighting. So when I spotted the LONGYIFA USB Rechargeable Wall Light on Amazon, I knew I had found another one for my collection.

LONGYIFA USB Rechargeable Wall Light £18.99 at Amazon

You see, I've been looking for the right light to place on my tall John Lewis bookshelf in my living room for ages. Because the unit is tucked in behind the chimney breast, it gets very little light, day or night.

The obvious solution would have been to buy a lamp for the top shelf, but as I have a few bits and bobs on display, including a Hay vase on the top shelf, I wasn't keen on having another tall item beside it.

The Amazon wall light has provided the ideal solution. Looks-wise, it's neat and contemporary. It's rechargeable too (and I've previously written about my love for wireless, rechargeable lamps) so I don't need to see any unsightly wires hanging down from the wall, nor do I have to get an electrician to install it.

It takes seconds to hang, thanks to the heavy-duty sticker on the back of the mount which you fix to your wall. The candle-like light fixes to the mount magnetically, making it easy to remove when you need to charge it.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future / Ginevra Benedetti)

The light is currently priced at £18.99 (though a quick look on the Amazon price tracker CamelCamelCamel reveals that the price tends to drop to as low as £16.14) and it comes in two wood-look colourways - brown (a walnut-like shade) and white (a pale Scandi-look oak).

Bought on a whim after going down a lighting rabbit hole on Amazon, I was drawn to the simplicity of the design... yet I wasn't expecting its added feature.

(Image credit: Future / Ginevra Benedetti)

You see, I neglected to read the full description when I popped it into my virtual basket. So when it arrived and it hung it on the wall, I was stumped when the light switched off after a few moments.

I walked over to the light and it went on again. Turns out the light has two settings - one is a simple on/off switch, while the other responds to a motion sensor on the front which turns the light on when it detects movement within a 4-metre radius (and off again after 15 seconds).

Needless to say, this makes it the ideal light for our hallway, so I've since bought another two. They're great if we have guests trying to navigate the way to the loo in the middle of the night and my 9-year-old loves how he can grab one off the wall and use it as a torch.

Should you buy this Amazon rechargeable wall light?

If you're like me and you hate the 'big light', preferring to light your room with a smattering of table and floor lamps instead, then this great value lamp is an easy win.

Alternatively, should you want a temporary motion sensor-activated lamp that lights your path in the darkness, again, you can't go wrong with this option. Personally, I'm converted!