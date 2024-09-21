What is Apple Crisp Core? The new autumn interiors trend replacing Pumpkin Spice

Move over pumpkin spice, apple crisp is the new kid on the block. After Starbucks released its autumnal drinks menu last month, Apple Crisp was the one to capture fans' attention. Described as tasting like warm, apple pie, reviews of the apple crisp macchiato soon went viral - #applecrisp racking up almost 200,000 hashtags on Instagram alone.

In just the last week searches for ‘apple crisp’ were up by 56% on Google. So it’s no surprise that apple crisp has found itself in our homes, too. If you're a little baffled by the trend let me quickly translate the term apple crisp, it is essentially the american version of apple crumble, and nothing says cosy like a bowl of apple crumble.

So forget the pumpkin spice aesthetic apple crisp is the new inspiration for your autumn decorating ideas.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Maxwell Attenborough)

It’s true that with every season or trend cycle, we seem to have a new ‘core’. Amalficore had us reaching for terracotta and lemon print, Aperol in hand, while cowboycore was all about that rustic appeal.

It may sound tiring to keep up with - but this is what makes Apple Crisp Core different. It’s cosy, warm and most importantly, simple. It hones in on the staples of cosy living room ideas or cosy bedroom ideas, meaning crisp autumnal colours and lots of texture.

‘For me the warm and earthy colours like red, yellow, orange, and deep brown that make Apple Crisp such an inviting trend for interiors,’ says Whinnie Williams, Interiors Expert at Dreams.

‘These shades showcase the cosiness of the Autumn season, mirroring the vibrant hues of autumn leaves.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘The rich, natural tones create a sense of comfort in any space, making it feel instantly welcoming. I have a deep brown colour in my patterned bedroom wallpaper which really infuses the space with a sense of warmth and balances perfectly with the more neutral tones of my cream bed frame.’

(Image credit: Future)

How to acheive Apple Crisp Core at home

‘You should start by introducing rich, autumnal colours which can be added in home accessories such as throws, pillows, plant pots, vases or blankets,’ says Whinnie. ‘Think of the natural tones of apples, cinnamon and caramel as your guide.'

‘Layering textures is also key to achieving the rustic feel in Autumn - chunky knit blankets and cushions on the bed or sofa can help create that warm finish,' she adds.

Also don't forget that apple autumnal scent, it's perfect for those who aren't sold on the sweetness of pumpkin spice and want something a little...crisper.

‘Naturally scented candles or diffusers with fragrances of apple, cinnamon, and vanilla can also create a warm, autumnal atmosphere,’ Whinnie adds.

(Image credit: Alternative Flooring)

Add to basket