Beyonce just made cowboy decor the new home must-have – how to make the wild west look work
Howdy! Cowboy core is the new home decor trend on the block inspired by Beyonce’s music – this is how to incorporate it in your home
We know - another day, and another ‘core’ trend is in our midst. How can one even keep up? Not to mention, do we even want to keep up anymore? But unlike much of the other ‘cores’ and ‘aesthetics’ coming purely out of social media trends, this latest one is inspired by Queen Bey herself. That’s right, Beyonce is the one behind the cowboy core trend.
While the trending aesthetic is still in its beginnings and largely as a fashion trend more than anything else, people are slowly but surely starting to pick up on it as a home decor trend too, as demonstrated by George Home’s now completely sold-out cowboy duvet set.
The Texas-born pop star recently dropped two new country songs inspired by her roots. And the release of 16 Carriages and Texas Hold ‘Em, as the tracks are named, coincided with Beyonce’s public appearances in a cowgirl-esque get-up.
Since then, Pinterest has reported a 45% increase in searches for ‘cowboy hat aesthetic’ and 40% rise in ‘cowboy outfit’ searches. And it’s only a question of time before ‘cowboy home decor’ goes viral, too. So why not be ahead of the curve?
Cowboy core home decor trend
The arrival of the cowboy core trend is likely part of a larger shift towards maximalist interiors as we’ve seen with the recent mob wife aesthetic championed by fellow singer Paloma Faith, too. But the cowboy or cowgirl style is a lot more fun in our opinion. And it’s proven by interiors like this cowgirl-inspired home office makeover.
‘Cowboy core has indeed been gaining traction recently. There's been an uptick in the popularity of cowboy-related home accessories,’ says Alex Stubbs, Flitch interior stylist. ‘These elements evoke a sense of ruggedness and adventure, tapping into the nostalgia and romanticism associated with the American West.’
Last year, it was all about the soft and pretty strawberry girl aesthetic as seen in Lily Allen’s home. But now, it’s all about leather accents, cowhide rugs and rustic wood.
‘It typically features elements such as distressed leather, weathered wood, brass or iron hardware, and natural textures like animal hides and woven fabrics,’ Alex explains. ‘The colour palette often includes earthy tones like browns, tans, and burnt oranges. Cowboy style embraces a sense of adventure, freedom, and connection to nature.’
Get the look:
How to style cowboy core
‘There are numerous ways to incorporate the cowboy aesthetic into a home, whether you're looking to add subtle nods or make a bold statement,’ Alex says.
Dotting a few of the traditional Americana motifs around your home is one way - we’re talking items shaped like or printed with cowboy boots, cactuses and star shapes, both vintage and new. ‘Decorate with vintage cowboy boots, horseshoe wall art, and antique lanterns to capture the spirit of the Old West,’ Alex says.
On the other hand, you can focus more on the traditionally Western materials and finishes. ‘Invest in pieces crafted from distressed leather or reclaimed wood, such as a worn leather sofa or a rustic dining table with wrought iron accents,’ Alex suggests. ‘Incorporate fixtures made from materials like iron, copper, or brass, such as a wagon wheel chandelier or a lantern-style pendant light, to enhance the rustic ambiance.’
Whatever you do (and we know we say this a lot but that’s because it’s true), just have fun with it.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home’s News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home’s readership breaking news stories from the world of home and interiors. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors. She feels the two are intrinsically connected - if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
-
How to update a living room without buying anything new - free ways to give your space a new look
Refresh your living room and give your space a new lease of life - without spending a penny
By Katie Sims
-
Sarah Beeny’s divisive dishwasher technique has left her followers ‘literally traumatised’
Have you ever seen someone unload a dishwasher like this?
By Lauren Bradbury
-
How to make seed pots out of newspaper for free - never waste money on seedling trays again
If you're growing your own this year make sure you give this hack a go
By Jayne Dowle