Asda is selling a dupe for The White Company diffuser – it has 5-star reviews

Asda is selling a dupe for The White Company electronic diffuser – it's a fraction of the price and has shoppers giving it raving five-star reviews across the board.

There's nothing that quite feels like home than being greeted with a pleasant scent. We can do everything to keep our homes looking in tip-top shape but ensuring you know how to make your rooms smell good is a whole different ballpark that can often be forgotten.

It pays to leave an aroma in your home that is oh-so-sweet and too good not to leave, but we're never going to say no if we can achieve a signature home fragrance at a bargain.

The White Company electronic diffuser dupe

Instead of opting for the best scented candle, many have chosen to go down the electronic diffuser route as they're easy to use, quick to fill a room, as well as tied to the improvement of wellbeing in the home due to their soothing nature.

Therefore, it's no surprise that The White Company's bestselling electronic diffuser (opens in new tab) continues to be a hit restock after restock as its quality is not one that falters.

However, a keen eye on the Ideal Home team spotted that George Home at Asda is selling a dupe for the diffuser for only £18, which is £52 less than The White Company's which currently hails in at £70 on their website.

Now, correct us if we're wrong, but the resemblance between the two is pretty uncanny. Both diffusers sport a beautiful, minimalistic curved silhouette with light imitation wood accents for the base that we think is to die for.

George Home's Ylang & White Rose Mist Diffuser (opens in new tab) being the more affordable option, however, doesn't mean it lacks in quality in any way. One reviewer even said they have a more expensive alternative but 'this is just as good,' while another said noted it 'does the job for a quarter of the price' of another spennier version.

(Image credit: The White Company)

We also think it's important to note that although this isn't a dedicated humidifier by any means, the electronic diffuser still promises to add moisture to the air and bring about an uplifting scent.

I have an electronic diffuser of my own that I've been using all the time in my bedroom since 2020 and it's since become an essential in my space. Not only does it make my room smell good, but it's also contributed to helping me sleep better.

(Image credit: Asda)

Rex Isap, CEO and sleep expert at Happy Beds (opens in new tab) agrees, adding that 'they're great for those that have congestion or the common cold as the oils are decongesting. Secondly, when switched on, an electronic diffuser produces a gentle hum, similar to white noise,' which helps ease an individual and help them fall asleep.

Not to mention that you can buy essential oils that can further benefit sleep quality and wellbeing. My personal favourite scents are tea tree and peppermint.

(Image credit: The White Company)

If the Asda dupe was around at the time I was looking for diffusers, best believe I definitely would've had this one in my basket.

Will you be adding one to your room decor essentials?