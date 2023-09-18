Croissant candles? Yes, really – Aldi's new candles to rival £40 cult favourite smells like a Parisian bakery

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As the Great British Bake Off returns to screens in 2023, Aldi has announced the launch of their new patisserie candles range – ideal for those seeking the aroma of freshly baked goods all year round. Not to mention, shoppers can enjoy savings of over £40 compared to a similar scent of a higher-end price tag.

When we think of the best scented candles for autumn, the first thing that springs to mind is cosy – and what says cosy more than the smell of freshly baked goods?

Whether it's cookies, crumbles, or pies, it's no secret that the need to bake is rife during the autumnal season. And now, our favourite budget store is allowing us to bask in the signature scent of a bakery for cheaper than the cost to run an oven.

(Image credit: Aldi)

Aldi patisserie candles range

Dubbed as 'a feast for the senses', Aldi's limited edition patisserie candles are priced at £3.99 each and promise to fill homes with the warm and comforting fragrance of wholesome home-baked treats.

Boasting a burn time of up to 45 hours, the new Aldi patisserie candle range will be available in three delicious scents: Fresh Croissant, Pain Au Chocolat, and Cinnamon Twist.

However, what's really caught our eye (or perhaps our noses) is the fact that these scented candles are comparable to the TikTok famous Overose Parisian Bakery Collection, namely, the Croissant Candle, which retails for £46 and stands as a cult favourite for home fragrances.

This means Aldi fans (us included) can enjoy over 90% in savings if you're looking to emulate the bakery scent for less – and we're super keen to test the difference for ourselves in how effective it is at scentscaping your living room to perfection.

Aldi Fresh Croissant Scented Candle £3.99 at Aldi Fill your home with the delectable scents of a bakery with the addition of these Patisserie Candles. This candle will ensure your house smells welcoming and especially pleasant for guests. Overose Croissant Scented Candle Check Amazon £46 at Overose No need for plane tickets: Just light your Overose Croissant candle and be immediately transported to the beauty of a patisserie.

We also can't skip out on mentioning Aldi's packaging for their patisserie candles. The white ribbed candle jar with pastel-coloured wax is a combination that's sure to bode well with any living room or bedroom colour scheme.

If you want to up the ante even more with fragrancing your home like a bakery, Aldi's Cake Scented Tin Candles will also be returning to the middle aisle for £2.79 each. With delicious aromas of Salted Caramel, Coffee Cake, Lemon Drizzle, and Victoria Sponge, there's a scent to please any palette.

(Image credit: Aldi)

All of these scented candles will be available to buy in Aldi stores nationwide on the 21st of September while stocks last. And as always, as we know with Specialbuys, once they're gone, they're gone so act quickly to avoid disappointment.

If you need us, we'll be ready to enjoy the Parisian vibes on the 21st, even with the absence of a plane ticket.