The blue you're going to be obsessed with next year – Benjamin Moore has nailed its colour of the year 2024

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Last night, the Benjamin Moore colour of the year 2024 was announced and the paint brand was looking to the sky for inspiration. Partly based on the shade of the night sky, the Blue Nova shade has a starry quality to it as it references ‘the brilliance of a new star formed in space.’ That’s quite the statement.

But there’s no need to be feeling blue (excuse the pun) as this new paint trend is anything but cold, which tends to be a traditional association when it comes to blue shades. The brand did everything it could to ensure this colour is a warming and comforting tone that you will want to douse your walls in.

How did the colour team achieve such an effect? By mixing in a violet shade that doesn’t only soften and warms the colour, but also injects a cosmic feel that fits right in with the theme. And it feels extremely modern too. But how did the brand land on this hue for its colour of the year?

Benjamin Moore colour of the year 2024 - Blue Nova

(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

Unlike the sweet softness of Dulux’s colour of the year for 2024 for example, Benjamin Moore’s Blue Nova is a colour filled with confidence and personality.

‘The vibrancy is in keeping with people wanting to have more personality in their spaces,’ says Helen Shaw, marketing director at Benjamin Moore. ‘That’s a trend we’ve been seeing for quite a long time. People are investing in their home, the pandemic forced us to value our home. I think it’s a longer term trend towards more vibrant colours that have more personality and that’s what we have here.’

Helen continues to make the case for blue used in interiors, whether you colour drench your space, use it as an accent shade or pair it with other colours.

(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

‘Ultimately, blue is the world’s favourite colour. Every country, all the way around the world, blue is most people’s favourite colour. The tone of this blue and the vibrancy of it is reflective of here and now. But blue in general is always a favourite.’

After all, numbers don’t lie and Benjamin Moore’s other blue shade from its existing collection, Hale Navy, is consistently in the brand’s top five best sellers.

So why not embrace a little blue? We’re especially feeling inspired by Benjamin Moore’s paint idea of pairing Blue Nova with a burnt orange shade like the Topaz colour that was released alongside the colour of the year.