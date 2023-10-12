The blue you're going to be obsessed with next year – Benjamin Moore has nailed its colour of the year 2024
A star is born as Benjamin Moore announces its colour of the year 2024 inspired by the night sky
Last night, the Benjamin Moore colour of the year 2024 was announced and the paint brand was looking to the sky for inspiration. Partly based on the shade of the night sky, the Blue Nova shade has a starry quality to it as it references ‘the brilliance of a new star formed in space.’ That’s quite the statement.
But there’s no need to be feeling blue (excuse the pun) as this new paint trend is anything but cold, which tends to be a traditional association when it comes to blue shades. The brand did everything it could to ensure this colour is a warming and comforting tone that you will want to douse your walls in.
How did the colour team achieve such an effect? By mixing in a violet shade that doesn’t only soften and warms the colour, but also injects a cosmic feel that fits right in with the theme. And it feels extremely modern too. But how did the brand land on this hue for its colour of the year?
Benjamin Moore colour of the year 2024 - Blue Nova
Unlike the sweet softness of Dulux’s colour of the year for 2024 for example, Benjamin Moore’s Blue Nova is a colour filled with confidence and personality.
‘The vibrancy is in keeping with people wanting to have more personality in their spaces,’ says Helen Shaw, marketing director at Benjamin Moore. ‘That’s a trend we’ve been seeing for quite a long time. People are investing in their home, the pandemic forced us to value our home. I think it’s a longer term trend towards more vibrant colours that have more personality and that’s what we have here.’
Helen continues to make the case for blue used in interiors, whether you colour drench your space, use it as an accent shade or pair it with other colours.
‘Ultimately, blue is the world’s favourite colour. Every country, all the way around the world, blue is most people’s favourite colour. The tone of this blue and the vibrancy of it is reflective of here and now. But blue in general is always a favourite.’
After all, numbers don’t lie and Benjamin Moore’s other blue shade from its existing collection, Hale Navy, is consistently in the brand’s top five best sellers.
So why not embrace a little blue? We’re especially feeling inspired by Benjamin Moore’s paint idea of pairing Blue Nova with a burnt orange shade like the Topaz colour that was released alongside the colour of the year.
Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home’s News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home’s readership breaking news stories from the world of home and interiors. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors. She feels the two are intrinsically connected - if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
