The boo basket trend is sweeping social media – what it is and how to make one if your kids keep asking for one
Here's how to nail this spooktacular trend
Boo baskets. Just what exactly are they and why is everyone talking about them?
Let's just say boo baskets are a fun spin on the term of endearment 'boo' and your standard gift hamper, but instead, have been given a seasonal makeover. That's right, they're gift baskets inspired by the spooky and autumnal season, and perhaps we can convince you to add them to your roster of Halloween decorating ideas.
Don't get it twisted. Boo baskets aren't reserved just for romantic partners, but we can only imagine that in no time at all you'll have your kids harping about them too. So, it'll pay to be clued up on this new trend while it's early.
What is a boo basket?
Think your typical gift basket, but themed accordingly for the season – so it's everything spooky and cosy wrapped up in an endearing basket of treats.
We first came across the concept of boo baskets when our Editor in Chief, Heather Young, was met with a 'boo basket' request from her twins who most definitely saw these goodie bags taking social media by storm.
In fact, the #boobasket hashtag on TikTok has over a collective 300 million views, filled with videos of people surprising their partners, family members, and loved ones with these spooktacular gift baskets.
'I first heard about boo baskets from my 14-year-old twins, who want to put one together to give to their cousin,' starts Ideal Home's Heather. 'Not having a clue what they were talking about, I went straight to TikTok. I think it's a really sweet idea, and we're going to put one together that's a mix of homemade and bought goodies.'
Commenting further on boo baskets, Etsy's trend expert, Dayna Isom Johnson says, 'I'm loving the 'Boo Basket' trend we're seeing this season.'
Dayna Isom Johnson is the trend expert for Etsy and a judge on the NBC primetime series ‘Making It’. As part of her role at Etsy, Dayna is responsible for keeping her finger on the pulse of the hottest trends on the market. She is in constant pursuit of new and unique finds on Etsy in an effort to unearth the latest and greatest designs, up-and-coming Etsy shops, and sellers with exciting stories.
'It's such a fun way to treat a loved one and package all the autumn-themed goodies for the spookiest night of the year.'
Dayna continues, 'These are a great way to treat yourself, friends, partners, and anyone in between! They are so much fun to put together and Etsy sellers have jumped on the trend to make it as easy as possible to create your very own.'
What to put in a boo basket
If you're wondering what to put in a boo basket, we've got the perfect formula for crafting the perfect one, as advised by Dayna.
1. Set the theme
'This of course will be dependent on the recipient,' starts Dayna.
'Decide whether they are a Halloween lover and would love all things spooky or whether they are more of an Autumn lover and would appreciate a more pared-back Autumn self-care theme.'
You can almost consider it an early wellness Christmas gift.
2. Bag the basket
From pumpkin-shaped bags, vintage wicker baskets, to personalised crates, the options are endless for whatever you want to use to bag your goodies in.
Create your own personalised gift for friends and family with this fantastic fill your own hamper. A great way to add a homemade touch to your gifts, simply fill the hamper basket with the recipients favourite things.
This charming pumpkin basket is adorned with an adorable embroidery pattern that kids will adore. Fill it with your kids' favourite treats, and reuse it for trick or treating.
3. Bring the 'boo'
'The best part is filling the basket with festive treats the recipient will use and love throughout the season. Think cosy blankets to snuggle under whilst watching scary movies, a thoughtfully chosen mug for the pumpkin-spiced drink of the season, autumnal scented candles, and fluffy socks.'
Dayna continues, 'You can continue the personalise the basket with cute, wooden tags which can be used year after year. Ultimately, you want to make something so that you or whoever you decide to gift can have a cosy night in and relax with a fun treat.'
F notes of apple are paired with spicy cardamom makes for the ideal pairing for autumn. The simple clear glass is decorated with a playful botanical illustration with 28 hours of burning time.
Whether you're enjoying a pumpkin latte or a spiced chai, this mug lends autumnal charm to your day.
FAQs
What goes in a boo basket?
Whatever you want. The whole point of the boo basket is to fill it with your loved one's favourite things for the season, whether it be cosy throws, their favourite treats, a new set of PJs, and self-care treats.
The choice is yours, but most importantly, just have fun with it.
And just like that, you've got yourself the ultimate boo basket that your loved ones will certainly thank you for.
Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things homes and interiors, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole scrolling through any new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration.
