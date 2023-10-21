The boo basket trend is sweeping social media – what it is and how to make one if your kids keep asking for one

Boo baskets. Just what exactly are they and why is everyone talking about them?

Let's just say boo baskets are a fun spin on the term of endearment 'boo' and your standard gift hamper, but instead, have been given a seasonal makeover. That's right, they're gift baskets inspired by the spooky and autumnal season, and perhaps we can convince you to add them to your roster of Halloween decorating ideas.

Don't get it twisted. Boo baskets aren't reserved just for romantic partners, but we can only imagine that in no time at all you'll have your kids harping about them too. So, it'll pay to be clued up on this new trend while it's early.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dan Duchars)

What is a boo basket?

Think your typical gift basket, but themed accordingly for the season – so it's everything spooky and cosy wrapped up in an endearing basket of treats.

We first came across the concept of boo baskets when our Editor in Chief, Heather Young, was met with a 'boo basket' request from her twins who most definitely saw these goodie bags taking social media by storm.

In fact, the #boobasket hashtag on TikTok has over a collective 300 million views, filled with videos of people surprising their partners, family members, and loved ones with these spooktacular gift baskets.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dan Duchars)

'I first heard about boo baskets from my 14-year-old twins, who want to put one together to give to their cousin,' starts Ideal Home's Heather. 'Not having a clue what they were talking about, I went straight to TikTok. I think it's a really sweet idea, and we're going to put one together that's a mix of homemade and bought goodies.'

Commenting further on boo baskets, Etsy's trend expert, Dayna Isom Johnson says, 'I'm loving the 'Boo Basket' trend we're seeing this season.'

'It's such a fun way to treat a loved one and package all the autumn-themed goodies for the spookiest night of the year.'

Dayna continues, 'These are a great way to treat yourself, friends, partners, and anyone in between! They are so much fun to put together and Etsy sellers have jumped on the trend to make it as easy as possible to create your very own.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dan Duchars)

What to put in a boo basket

If you're wondering what to put in a boo basket, we've got the perfect formula for crafting the perfect one, as advised by Dayna.

1. Set the theme

'This of course will be dependent on the recipient,' starts Dayna.

'Decide whether they are a Halloween lover and would love all things spooky or whether they are more of an Autumn lover and would appreciate a more pared-back Autumn self-care theme.'

You can almost consider it an early wellness Christmas gift.

2. Bag the basket

From pumpkin-shaped bags, vintage wicker baskets, to personalised crates, the options are endless for whatever you want to use to bag your goodies in.

Small Hamper Basket £4 at The Works Create your own personalised gift for friends and family with this fantastic fill your own hamper. A great way to add a homemade touch to your gifts, simply fill the hamper basket with the recipients favourite things. Pumpkin Basket £7 at Dunelm This charming pumpkin basket is adorned with an adorable embroidery pattern that kids will adore. Fill it with your kids' favourite treats, and reuse it for trick or treating. Personalised Trick or Treat Baskets From £9 at Etsy Customise these pumpkin-shaped bags with your loved one's name. This bag is perfect for gifting spooky and equally cosy autumnal goodies.

3. Bring the 'boo'

'The best part is filling the basket with festive treats the recipient will use and love throughout the season. Think cosy blankets to snuggle under whilst watching scary movies, a thoughtfully chosen mug for the pumpkin-spiced drink of the season, autumnal scented candles, and fluffy socks.'

Dayna continues, 'You can continue the personalise the basket with cute, wooden tags which can be used year after year. Ultimately, you want to make something so that you or whoever you decide to gift can have a cosy night in and relax with a fun treat.'

Habitat x Designs in Mind Medium Boxed Candle - Happy Place £7 at Habitat F notes of apple are paired with spicy cardamom makes for the ideal pairing for autumn. The simple clear glass is decorated with a playful botanical illustration with 28 hours of burning time. Pumpkin-Shaped Mug £6 at Anthropologie Whether you're enjoying a pumpkin latte or a spiced chai, this mug lends autumnal charm to your day. 2pk Recycled Velvet Cosy Socks £8 at M&S These velvet faux fur slipper socks will help keep your feet cosy after a long day. Ankle-high designs with comfy added stretch. Both have extra fluffy cuffs and one features sparkle detailing.

FAQs

What goes in a boo basket? Whatever you want. The whole point of the boo basket is to fill it with your loved one's favourite things for the season, whether it be cosy throws, their favourite treats, a new set of PJs, and self-care treats. The choice is yours, but most importantly, just have fun with it.

And just like that, you've got yourself the ultimate boo basket that your loved ones will certainly thank you for.