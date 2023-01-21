Candle warmers are TikTok's new obsession – but are they actually worth it?

Candle warmers are going viral on TikTok, and though they look pretty, are they actually worth it? Will they save you money in the long run?

In the colder months, whipping out our stash of best candles is one of our favourite ways to add a cosy ambience and warmth to a space instantly. Candle warmers have been making the rounds on TikTok as an alternative (and might I add, fancy) way of prolonging candle lovers' favourite home fragrances.

(Image credit: Future PLC / David Giles)

Candle warmer lamp

Racking up over 57.4 million views under the hashtag #candlewarmer (opens in new tab) on TikTok, candle warmers are lamps designed to heat up a candle so that it melts and burns more evenly.

Rosalind Peters, home and interior expert at beanbags.co.uk (opens in new tab) says that candle warmers can help candles burn longer. 'In fact, you can expect a candle warmer to make your candle last up to three times as long as a normal one.'

Dayna Isom Johnson, trend expert at Etsy (opens in new tab) predicts that candle warmers are a home decor trend expected to continue gaining momentum throughout the year. 'On Etsy, we’re already seeing increased interest with a huge 363% increase in searches for candle warmer lamps.'

Are candle warmers worth it?

However, amidst cost of living, many are looking for ways to save energy at home, with some comments on viral videos featuring the lamp saying, 'Not in this energy crisis!' Can we really justify investing in one at the average price of £30 a piece?

Luckily for us, Rosalind Peters at beanbags.co.uk has calculated the costs. Previous studies show that the average Brit burns six candles per year, each of which cost an average of £7.40 – that’s £44.40 per year.

(Image credit: NEOM)

'Given that a candle warmer can make a candle last up to three times as long, then this means that the average Brit will only need to burn two candles per year, saving £29.60,' she explains.

'This figure essentially counteracts the initial £30 that would be spent on buying a candle warmer, which means you can make your money back in the second year. Or if you buy a cheaper alternative, you can make your money back even quicker!'

As well as helping you save, they also offer a handful of other benefits. Dayna Isom Johnson at Etsy commends them for offering a 'flameless solution that is safer for children and pets in the home.'

Depending on how long you leave the candle warmer on, 'you can also choose how strong or weak you want the scent,' explains Rosalind Peters at beanbags.co.uk. Additionally, she adds that since there's no smoke or soot burning, this means that your candle won't discolour your walls or furniture as traditional candles do.

So, are you convinced or will you be saving your pounds for the next viral thing?