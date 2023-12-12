You've been hanging your Christmas tree lights all wrong – this viral TikTok hack is the secret to a twinkling masterpiece
Fancy a merrier and brighter display? Try this Christmas tree lights
If you're in the market for a clever Christmas tree lights hack, you'd best believe that TiKTok has got you covered!
That's right: once you've worked out where to buy Christmas lights this year, the clever little elves working behind TikTok's algorithm have sussed out the best (some might say only) way to hang them on your tree.
So, whether you've got a real spruce or an artificial Christmas tree, look this way if you want to set the mood to 'sparkle' this festive season...
TikTok's Christmas tree lights hack
TikTok's top Christmas tree lights hack promises to well ans truly elevate all of your Christmas tree ideas, creating depth and extra warmth – not to mention a whole lot of sparkle and shine.
Best of all? Well, it's incredibly simple. All you have to do, according to @kellyfitzsimons__, is wrap your lights around the trunk of the tree.
Check it out:
@kellyfitzsimons__ ♬ Carol of the Bells - Instrumental - Russell Davis & Roy Vogt & Michael Green & Marty Crum & Jeff Kirk & David Angell & Carrie Bailey & Steve Patrick & Nancy Allen & Ginger Newman & Sarah Valley
It's not just TikTok that's championing this Christmas tree lights hack; the experts are fans of it, too.
'Adding your lights at the tree trunk first and working your way up the tree definitely helps your Christmas tree looking brighter and fuller,' says Helen Ashmore, head of design at Laura Ashley.
'By adding more lights to the trunk of the tree, the light will reflect off the decorations, making the darker inner areas of the tree appear brighter.'
'Adorning your Christmas tree with cluster lights will give a fuller, more twinkling look, so when the lights are wrapped around the tree trunk too, it will give the Christmas tree an added extra sparkle,' agrees Charlotte Marchant, commercial director at Lights4fun.
'This particular style will look great on its own for a more minimalistic look, or is best complemented with understated Christmas decorations of natural wooden baubles or quaint bows of velvet ribbon for an alternative way to dress your tree for the Christmas season.'
Of course, once you've used this clever tip to (ahem) spruce up your tree, it's important to avoid any small space Christmas tree mistakes.
'When decorating the Christmas Tree, it’s important to place the lights at different levels of the tree, to create a sense of depth,' explains Helen.
'I always start at the bottom and work my way to the top,' she continues.
'And, during the festive period, I feel as though you can never have enough sparkly lights, so adding more lights to a tree will help give the feeling of a more fuller and luxurious tree in the space.'
Anyone else suddenly in the mood to see if this Christmas tree lights hack makes their home extra merry and bright...?
Kayleigh Dray became Ideal Home’s Acting Content Editor in the spring of 2023, and is very excited to get to work. She joins the team after a decade-long career working as a journalist and editor across a number of leading lifestyle brands, both in-house and as a freelancer.
