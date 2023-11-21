Where to buy Christmas lights – the best places for stunning indoor and outdoor lights

Honestly, knowing where to buy Christmas lights is half the battle: that inevitably tangled mess of wires (and one blinking bulb) is always more bearable if you've sourced the very best indoor and outdoor lights.

Whether you're planning on draping them over one of the best artificial Christmas trees, stringing them from the ceilings, or giving the front garden (and windows) a festive makeover, it's important that your Christmas lights are of tip-top quality.

Why? Because nothing will bring your favourite Christmas ideas crashing down to earth quicker than, say, a spot of dodgy lighting. Trust us on this.

Thankfully, help is at hand! We've pooled together our expert knowledge to make a list (which we've checked twice, Santa-style) of our absolute favourite places to buy Christmas lights. You're welcome.

Where to buy Christmas lights – the quick list

9 of our favourite places to buy Christmas lights

To paraphrase Home Alone's Kevin McCallister, 'You can mess with a lot of things. But you can’t mess with lights on Christmas.' Because, quite honestly, that warm flickering glow is one of those Christmas trends that will never go out of style.

With that in mind, then, it's time to make your home merry and bright as can be with our pick of the best Christmas lights around...

1. Lights4Fun

If you're wondering where to buy Christmas lights this year, you can't go wrong with Lights4Fun.

'We pride ourselves on sourcing high quality products that are built to last for more than just the one Christmas, so you know you’ll be getting Christmas lights that you can rely on each year,' promises Amy Mason, director of product.

So, whether you're looking for a garden display, or hoping to add some oomph to your Christmas living room decor, look this way...

Set of 3 Regular Harlow Rattan Dual Colour LED Light Up Reindeer Family Shop at Lights4Fun

Our favourite Christmas lights in Lights4Fun's bumper selection has to be this striking set of 3 Regular Harlow Rattan Dual Colour LED Light Up Reindeer Family.

Featuring a total of 540 LEDs distributed across the three figures, the outdoor light display boasts innovative technology that gives you the choice of illuminating your deer in three different shades: icy white, warm white, or a mix of both.

Which means, yes, you can tailor it to fit your home perfectly. If you're looking for something a little more traditional, though, the company doesn't disappoint...

2. Homebase

An oldie but a goodie, Homebase is a safe pair of hands when it comes to sourcing top-quality Christmas lights.

Plus, they have a 25% sale off all pre-lit Christmas trees and Christmas lights at the moment, so it's a good time to make your move...

LED Timer Icicle String Outdoor Christmas Lights - Bright White Shop at Homebase

If you want to make your front door the star of the show this Christmas, we're big fans of these LED Timer Icicle String Outdoor Christmas Lights from Homebase.

They come in four different sizes, so you're guaranteed to find one that fits your awning, and they add a touch of frosty magic to any home.

If you're on the hunt for those lights that will help you make your best Christmas tree ideas a reality, though, look this way...

3. Argos

Argos has been synonymous with Christmas ever since the days of its bumper catalogue (aka the Book of Dreams), so it makes sense it should be on your list of where to buy Christmas lights.

And, as ever and always, it has plenty of novelty items mixed in among the old classics...

Argos Home Acrylic Gonk Christmas Decoration Shop at Argos

If you are in love with your Christmas gonks this year (and, let's face it, who isn't?), then your head will likely be turned by this adorable light-up Acrylic Gonk Christmas Decoration from Argos.

If you prefer to keep gonks firmly out of your festive picture, however, don't despair; there are still plenty of twinkling goodies on offer...

4. Amazon

If you're trying to suss out where to buy Christmas lights that can be delivered to your door at near-astronomic speeds, you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone more convenient than Amazon.

Especially as they have so very many goodies in their overwhelming range of indoor an outdoor lights...

OAICIA LED Curtain String Lights Shop at Amazon

If you're on the hunt for Christmas wall decor ideas, you'll undoubtedly be as impressed with these OAICIA LED Curtain String Lights from Amazon as we are. With four light modes, you can set them to twinkle, waves, flash and slow fade.

And, as if that weren't enough, check out these twinkling pretties, too...

5. The White Company

If you ask anyone where to buy Christmas lights (and luxurious ones at that), you're pretty much guaranteed that they'll steer you in the direction of The White Company.

It's a small but select collection (rather like a box of Ferrero Rocher chocolates), and every single item in it is a gem. Still, if we had to pick favourites...

We can't stop raving about this pre-lit Christmas tree alternative from The White Company this year – its compact size makes it ideal for smaller homes, without scrimping on the festive spirit.

Whether you like things small and compact, or big and bold, though, there are more than enough Christmas lights to lose your heart to in The White Company's Christmas shop.