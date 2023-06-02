Introducing coastal cowgirl – trend experts are calling it the 'next big interiors trend'

You may have heard of the coastal grandma home decor trend but could there be a new spin on the coastal aesthetic that you need to know about? Well, let us introduce you to coastal cowgirl, the latest interior trend to sweep social media.

With searches for the term increasing by 2200% on Pinterest alone in the last three months and over 110 million views on TikTok, it looks like it could be the trend to keep in mind, both when it comes to our wardrobes and our interiors.

Those searching for the coastal cowgirl term on Google have seen it surge by over 7300% in the past 90 days, so it’s no surprise that Etsy’s Trend Expert, Dayna Isom Johnson predicts that it is, ‘shaping up to be the next big interiors trend for this summer.’

(Image credit: Future PLC )

‘Inspired by the fusion of Californian beach fronts and country ranches, the two merged together result in an easy-going, effortlessly cool aesthetic that mirrors the natural landscapes around them,’ says Lucy Ackroyd, Head of Design at Christy .

And thanks to the neutral colours, interesting textures and reclaimed materials, it’s the perfect trend to try out in your living room ideas or when updating any coastal bedroom ideas over the summer months.

What is coastal cowgirl?

‘The trend has become increasingly popular due to its versatility and ability to create a cosy, inviting, laidback atmosphere. It is also a great way to bring a touch of the outdoors into your home, something which has also been a big trend for the last few years,’ suggests Debbie Leigh, Design Manager at ILIV .

‘Characterised by a mix of natural materials, such as wood, jute, and rattan, with rustic accents, like leather and cowhide. The look is often completed with a neutral colour palette and pops of bright colours, such as turquoise and coral,’ says Dayna.

So there are several different ways that you can get the look in any room in your home.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Joanna Henderson)

How to make coastal cowgirl work in your home

1. Opt for a neutral colour palette

(Image credit: DFS)

For those who love their neutrals, we’ve got a feeling that you will definitely appreciate the coastal cowgirl aesthetic.

‘White walls are often a great choice as they make a space more open and allow the layering of cream and beige tones to create dimension,’ according to Melody Maison ’s Director, Anna Elkington. Starting with white walls could also be the perfect reset if you have been considering switching up your interior style or changing aesthetics for a while.

‘The white walls will provide a simple base for a fresh start,’ adds Anna. However, if you are looking to add some brighter shades, there are a few colours that are synonymous with the trend ‘The colour palette of coastal cowgirl features sandy yellows, oak oranges, cactus greens and ocean blues,’ Lucy remarks.

You’re looking to blend, ‘the light, bright and airy colours of the sea and the earthy, more dramatic colours of the countryside,’ confirms Vicki Foster, interior stylist at ScS . For her, blue tones specifically, are ‘a must for this look,’ with blues mimicking both the ocean and denim.

2. Utilise repurposed and recycled pieces

(Image credit: Future PLC / Ryan Wicks)

One of the reasons that we really like this trend is because you can get the coastal look on a budget, as recycled and repurposed furniture and decor often works best in this case.

Reclaimed wood, in particular, is a key piece, ‘as it provides a rustic and organic style shown in many western interiors,’ says Anna. You should be able to find affordable wooden pieces in your local charity shop or on second hand websites such as Facebook Marketplace.

Matthew Currington, Technical Director at The Lighting Superstore , also recommends choosing an eclectic selection of decor pieces to create that ‘cosy, lived-in feeling often associated with the coastal aesthetic.’

‘Look for items like distressed wooden chairs or tables that can be painted or refinished with a coastal colour palette.’

3. Embrace natural materials throughout

(Image credit: Future PLC / Mark Scott)

Whether you’re looking to dip your toe into the coastal cowgirl trend with smaller decor pieces and soft furnishings, or are looking to update several different rooms in your home, the easiest way to get that rustic but beachy look is by incorporating natural elements and materials throughout.

In addition to different tones of wood, look out for jute, rattan, raffia, linen, wicker and even denim to ground the space. You can also, ‘look for fabrics with a southwestern pattern, such as Navajo prints, or fabrics with a beachy feel, such as stripes or seascapes,’ suggests Dayna.

4. Add in rugs

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Rugs are one of the quickest and easiest ways to completely transform any space in your home and they are an important facet of the coastal cowgirl trend. Again, you’ll want to lean into natural and neutral materials when you go to choose a rug.

‘For the perfect coastal cowgirl design choose a rug with tassles and an aztec design,’ announces Anna. While a jute rug will provide even more organic texture to your space.

And if you really want to go all out, try using a cow print rug or faux cowhide to add some real visual interest.

5. Go literal with cowboy and cowgirl staples

(Image credit: Future PLC)

As you might imagine, one of the easiest ways, ‘to achieve a coastal cowgirl interior is to include any cowboy/girl themed pieces,’ confirms Anna.

You can really lean into the trend by including pieces such as ‘ceramic cowboy boots that can be used as a flower vase,’ and ‘artwork featuring cowboy boots and hats,’ Anna adds.

Interior designer Rudolph Diesel also recommends getting creative with your repurposed decor. ‘Think hanging a vintage lasso on the wall, using a wooden barrel as a side table, or displaying a collection of old ship wheels,’ he says. ‘It's all about finding that harmonious balance between the sea and the prairie.’

If you have one, you could even hang a cowgirl – or cowboy – hat or mementos from a trip to the US to tie in the look, while expressing your own personality. These literal designs and mementos are also clever and affordable ways to hop on the trend without having to invest too much time or money.

Will you be trying out this new trend?