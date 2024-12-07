Brown kitchens are the big colour trend for 2025 - here's how to use Mocha Mousse in your cooking space

Are brown kitchens the next big thing in the world of interior design?

Brown is not necessarily a shade usually associated with elegance and style, yet on closer investigation, there is much more to this earthy hue than it might at first seem. Pantone has just released their Colour of the Year for 2025, a shade that reflects the trends of the year ahead and hits the zeitgeist so that you can plan ahead for the trendiest space. This year's shade of choice is 'Mocha Mousse', a sumptuous chocolate brown tone that encompasses the warm and rich colour we've seen creeping into kitchen designs in past months.

'Brown shades have grown rapidly in popularity in recent years, ranging from a delicate taupe to a strong chocolate shade, even moving into a more spicey orange undertone,' explains Emma Bestley, co-founder and creative director of YesColours.



We set out to explore whether brown kitchens are really the way to go if you want to keep up with kitchen trends and, if so, how to style them up.

(Image credit: Plank Hardware)

Are brown kitchens on trend?

They most certainly are, but don't be scared. Despite its rather dowdy reputation, brown is actually a very versatile shade to use within kitchen ideas.

'Brown kitchens are indeed becoming a trend, reflecting a broader embrace of earthy, warm tones in interior design,' explains Flora Hogg, interior designer and colour consultant at Craig & Rose. 'These kitchens offer a sense of comfort, sophistication and timeless appeal, making them suitable for both contemporary and classic spaces.'

'In 2025, we expect homeowners to embrace a more atmospheric colour palette, choosing warm earthy tones such as brown and burgundy,' picks up Al Bruce, founder of Olive & Barr. 'These shades are incredibly versatile and contrast beautifully with natural stone and metals such as marble and brass.'

'The kitchen palette for 2025 will showcase the versatility of brown, whether through earthy neutrals or darker wood styles, as consumers look to create a warm and inviting kitchen scheme,' sums up Sophie Devonald, designer at Crown Imperial.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Getting to know your browns

(Image credit: Olive & Barr)

As with all colours, there isn't just one type of brown – and as paint trends go, this is an incredibly versatile shade and one with many variations.

'Browns can come in a multitude of shades with each one having its own effect, which is why it is paramount to have a good understanding of what sort of look and feel you are aiming to achieve to experience its full potential,' explains Mike Whitfield, luxury interior expert at LUSSO.

'Browns with cool undertones or muted variations, introduced through tiles, countertops or cabinet finishes for example, are optimal for those looking to design a sleek, modern and minimalistic kitchen,' continues Mike. 'On the other hand, warm and dark browns with red undertones would suit a more traditional kitchen with a mid-century or vintage feel – this is especially effective if looking to design a kitchen in line with an older property's original aesthetic and features.'

Brown 02 Matt £36/2.5L was £45 at Lick This is a beautifully warming shade of toffee brown, with red undertones that ensure it makes a space feel comforting and a total pleasure to spend time in. No. W108 Broccoli Brown £57.50/2.5L at Farrow & Ball This is a really timeless, classic brown, echoing the shades found in natural stones. It pairs beautifully with wood and stone flooring as well as creamy whites. Vintro Matt Emulsion Ribwort £27.99/1L at B&Q If it is a really rich, cocoa brown you are hankering after then this is the shade for you. With a totally matte, chalky finish, this paint can be used on walls and units alike.

Why brown kitchens?

(Image credit: Woodhouse & Law)

It isn't actually just kitchens that brown is making an appearance in – this is, in fact, a shade that is enjoying popularity in all areas of the home. There are several reasons for this, as Emma Bestley explains.

'This hot new hue offers plenty of versatility and is taking over from the blues, greens and greys as the go-to neutral,' says Emma. 'Rather than the cooler undertones of the once very popular blue or grey, we’re finding people are gravitating towards the warmer hues found on the colour wheel, such as browns, reds and peaches. These earthy tones provide a feeling of warmth, comfort and a sense of grounding.'

And the benefits of brown don't stop there, whether you are after farmhouse kitchen ideas or something a little more modern.

'Warm, earthy tones are predicted to be a big trend for the coming year and we are seeing increased interest from customers in brown kitchens,' says Molly Chandler, designer at Willis & Stone. 'This natural shade fits in perfectly with the current love of biophilic interiors, creating rooms that have connections with the outside world, which is thought to help with general wellbeing. As well as being connected to nature, brown also helps to create a homely, cosy atmosphere, something which is appealing to many homeowners.'

The ability brown has to cosy up a space seems to be one of the driving factors in its popularity.

'Brown is a versatile colour that helps to create a room that feels warm and welcoming, making it an effective choice for those who enjoy using their kitchen for hosting or consider it an extension of their living space,' explains Mike Whitfield.

How to choose brown kitchen units

(Image credit: Yester Home)

Unsure where to start? There are lots of ways to introduce this shade into the kitchen – but a great place to begin is with your kitchen cabinet ideas.

'Choosing the right cabinet colour, whether it's a dark chocolate brown or one with a burgundy undertone, is a great starting point,' advises Flora Hogg. 'As the colour acts as the foundation to decide the type of worktop and also the hardware.'

Of course you don't have to take the painted kitchen route.

'Brown tones can also be introduced using wood – through worktops, cabinetry, or freestanding furniture,' explains Al Bruce. 'We are seeing homeowners opting for dark-stained oak islands, which add a touch of sophistication, warmth and contrast when paired with painted cabinetry.'

What colours work well with brown?

(Image credit: Claire Garner Design Studio; Photography: Lyndsey Abercromby)

Unless you are keen on dark kitchen ideas that involve colour drenching your entire kitchen brown, you are probably looking for the best shades to pair up with this hue. Thankfully, there is plenty of choice.

'Brown is a neutral that pairs effortlessly with a wide range of colours, making it a dynamic choice for kitchen design,' says Mike Whitfield. 'For a natural, organic feel, green is a pairing that echoes the serenity of the outdoors, whereas fans of the 70s aesthetic will appreciate how vibrant orange energises and complements brown tones – creating a nostalgic yet striking palette.

'For a warm and inviting ambience, consider layering in soft, warm neutrals, or, for those seeking a bold, masculine edge, matte black adds a moody yet sophisticated contrast.'

How to style a brown kitchen

(Image credit: Future)

For a brown kitchen scheme to look its best, you need to add in layers of texture.

'To style a brown kitchen, try playing with different textures to accentuate the warm atmosphere,' begins Molly Chandler. 'Use textured backsplashes, patterned rugs or soft textiles like linen curtains – and add greenery or herbs for a fresh touch that complements earthy tones.

'Metallic accents, such as brass or gold fixtures and fittings, are great for giving the scheme an up-to-date, sophisticated look,' continues Molly. 'You could also try highlighting the warmth of brown with natural materials like wood, stone and rattan.'

If you love the idea of some cashmere kitchen ideas, Flora Hogg has some great advice. 'Try using a caramel brown tone on the walls, like Kashmir Beige from Craig & Rose,' she suggests. 'It has a very calming presence and especially works with creamy boucle furniture, chrome accents and textured soft furnishings.'

'For a more modern look, consider matte black or brushed stainless steel finishes,' advises Mike Whitfield. 'For a traditional take that brings charm and character, embrace warm-toned metal finishes, such as brass, bronze or brushed gold.'

'Painted designs offer a perfect way to introduce beautiful brown hues as a focal point, layering with complementary worksurfaces and a sleek handle detail for the ultimate timeless elegance,' concludes Sophie Devonald.

Nadell Counter Stool (Set of 2) £429.99 at Wayfair Rattan pairs really well with most shades of brown, offering a nice warmth and plenty of rustic charm. This set of two bar stools features a black metal base for a modern touch. Hammer & Tongs Cabinet Cup Handles £21.99 at Wayfair This set of 10 brass cup handles offers great value for money. Made from iron, the antique brass finish would sit so well alongside brown kitchen units and drawers, plus they are simple to fit. Cadee Cotton Upholstered Bench £163.99 was £173.99 at Wayfair Perfect for injecting a little texture into your brown kitchen scheme, this cream boucle bench would lend a little Scandi charm, thanks to its simple design and tapered mango-wood legs.

How do you light a brown kitchen?

Kitchen lighting ideas need to be really carefully planned in order for the space to work well on many different levels – as a practical space, somewhere to socialise and also as somewhere to enjoy meals. However, what about lighting brown kitchens, specifically?

'Lighting a brown kitchen requires a strategic approach to ensure the space feels warm and well-illuminated,' explains Molly Chandler. 'Start with ambient lighting, like recessed ceiling lights or a central chandelier to provide overall brightness. Next, consider your task lighting, such as under-cabinet LED strips or pendant lights over countertops and islands, which will ensure functional workspaces are well-lit.' These KSIPZE 30m Led Strip Lights from Amazon are colour changing so could be used to create a range of effects.

'To balance the dark tones of brown, choose warm white bulbs (2700K–3000K), which will enhance the natural warmth of the colour,' continues Molly. 'Finally, for a really polished look, add some accent lighting, like cabinet uplighting or spotlights highlighting a backsplash, to complete the scheme.'

'I lean towards warm lighting in the 2700K–2300K range,' agrees Flora Hogg. 'But the real secret lies in layering your lighting.'

FAQs

What cabinet hardware works with brown kitchens?

It is often the smaller details in a kitchen that can really make or break the scheme. Things like the kitchen splashback ideas you use, shelf brackets and, of course, your choice of cabinet knobs and handles.

'Don't be afraid to mix and match, for instance stainless steel for your appliances and blackened brass handles on the cabinet doors can still look chic,' says Flora Hogg.

Your choice of hardware really needs to take into account the particular shades of brown you are using in the space.

As an example, Flora Hogg describes how she would approach hardware and worktops in in a kitchen using Clove Brown, from Craig & Rose, a really lovely spicy brown with mauve undertones.

'Paired with Calacatta Viola Marble for the worktop, with unlacquered brass hardware, it is sure to make a statement,' she says. 'I've also seen it paired with burl maple wood veneers, blackened brass hardware and Craig & Rose's Chalky white on the walls. Add in some Swedish Blue accents and this provides a luxurious feel with some playful antidotes.'

Will a brown kitchen look too dark?

There is no reason why a brown kitchen should feel dark or gloomy. You obviously want to take into account the amount of natural light entering the room, but also remember that there is no reason why your choice of brown has to be dark.

There are plenty of lighter shades of brown, such as latte inspired hues, as well as those with creamy bases, straw-like and mushroom tones too.

Worried your new kitchen will date too quickly. Check out our list of outdated kitchen trends to leave behind in 2024 to ensure your new space looks great for years to come.