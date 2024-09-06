'Let’s just bring some darker colours in’ – the queen of neutrals Stacey Solomon surprised us with her latest dark and moody George Home range

Stacey Solomon is known for her love of neutrals - you could call her the queen of neutrals. But we were surprised to find out that her third collection in collaboration with George Home is filled with dark, moody shades and motifs running through this autumn collection, also filled with plenty of Halloween decorating ideas.

‘Let's just bring some darker colours in,’ Stacey said to Ideal Home. ‘Something a bit different and something new. I knew I wanted the reds and the deep wine colours to come through, because I feel like orange and the sort of clean aspect of autumn has been done so much. So we went with a really deep wine colour, and the black and the charcoal.’

The deep wines, black and charcoal are really ever-present in the autumn line-up. And there will be even more of it, as well as more spooky items in a few weeks time in a further Halloween drop and later on in the year as part of the Christmas and winter release.

(Image credit: George Home)

How the new collection compares to the autumn 2023 range

Last year’s autumn collaboration between Stacey Solomon and George Home at ASDA marked the beginning of what is now an established partnership. But while the first Stacey Solomon x George Home collection was filled with neutrals and Scandi-inspired pieces, this time around Stacey was a little bit more brave with her choices. But the two collections complement one another perfectly.

‘Last year, we went not safe, but certainly within my comfort zone. When we first started discussing collections, I said I would love to create The White Company stuff with George Home prices – and that’s what the underlying theme of the whole collection was because I see so many beautiful homeware pieces but it feels like they're only accessible to people with loads of money, which just annoys me. And I don't feel like it needs to be that way,’ Stacey says. And this element of high-quality pieces at affordable prices is something that has remained the same throughout this year's collection, too.

(Image credit: George Home)

What to expect from the Stacey Solomon x George Home autumn 2024 range

‘They're things that you can keep in your home forever and mix and match even with last year's collection. So you wouldn't need to overhaul your home and get all new stuff,’ Stacey explains about the new range.

And the themes and motifs running through the collection truly are timeless, some you’ll be able to have in your home all year round, others will be perfect for bringing out this time of year, year after year.

Black and off-white gingham is one of the most central motifs. As are frills and pumpkins, much like last year – but this time around they’ve been elevated whether it’s through diamante embellishment, that same gingham print or a foliage pattern on top of a knitted pumpkin, most of which are in keeping with the dark and moody colour palette of the range. And these make for the perfect living room and bedroom decor for autumn all season round, not just during Halloween.

(Image credit: George Home)

‘We made beautiful pumpkins last year. So this year, I was thinking, “okay, can we make those same beautiful pumpkins for the same price, and add diamante embellishment and add extra details to what we've made before and elevate them”,’ Stacey explains.

But this is not the first time Stacey has shocked her fans with her dark colour choices. Just earlier this year, she turned her all-white kitchen black. And she hasn’t looked back since. ‘I love my black kitchen. I can't believe I didn't choose a bold colour straight away, this made such a difference to the house. I think sometimes when you think black, you think it’s going to be a bit too harsh. But actually, it feels so much cosier in here,’ Stacey comments on her new kitchen colour scheme now a few months after the initial transformation.

Speaking of the kitchen – another novelty of this collection? This range marks Stacey's first forray into bakeware and cookware as the kitchen is the heart of her home, something we can certainly relate to.

(Image credit: George Home)

Our top picks

Gingham Pumpkin Cushion £15 at ASDA We couldn't put together a top picks list from this collection without including this black and off-white gingham pumpkin cushions as it combines most of the key motifs of the range. Black Beaded Dinner Set £35 at ASDA Last year, this dinner set came in white. So in keeping with the dark theme of the range, it's been reworked in this gorgeous deep black. And for the same price point of £35 as last year! Gingham Check Duvet Cover Set £19 at ASDA This week, Stacey also released her seasonal bedroom makeover on her Instagram as she regularly does. And unsurprisingly enough, this is the bedding set that is covering her bed in the reel. Black Linen Tablecloth £14 at ASDA We love ruffled tablecloths and runners. They are an easy way to dress up a table and make it look extra pretty. And we love Stacey's dark take on the look in black. Ruffled Gingham Cushion £12 at ASDA This is not the first time we've been obsessed with the look and the price point of a George Home cushion. The brand really nails both. A ruffled gingham cushion for £12? Yes, please! Wine Frill Pure Cotton Double Duvet Set £20 at ASDA Given the popularity of Stacey Solomon's bedding from every one of her collections to date, we couldn't just include one in our top picks. It's quite apparent ruffles are another repeated motif in this range and it looks especially decadent on this autumn's top trending colour - burgundy.

‘I feel like autumn/winter for me is my season,’ Stacey says of her favourite time of the year. And you can really tell by the attention to detail in this range, as well as her enthusiasm about seasonal DIY decor she regularly displays and shares on her Instagram – like Stacey’s DIY extra large nutcracker from last year. And we can’t wait to see what she comes up with this year.