Do acoustic wall panels soundproof a room? Experts reveal what they should really be used for and dispel the biggest myth
This is what acoustic wall panels are actually for and why they don't soundproof a room
Unless you are a DIY expert or an enthusiast, the name ‘acoustic wall panels’ in itself might not be super clear as to what this style of wall panelling really does – it wasn’t 100% clear to me when I first came across it. Sure, they have something to do with sound – but is that soundproofing a room specifically? And do acoustic wall panels work if that is their intended purpose?
With so many questions about this rather modern wall panelling idea, I naturally turned to the experts. And to answer the above questions in short, it is both a no and a yes – no, acoustic wall panels won’t soundproof a room. But yes, they work for what they’re made for.
‘Acoustic panels absorb sound in a room, which creates a quieter environment by reducing excess noise,’ says Olivia Crosher, designer and visual stylist at Naturewall. ‘They can also enhance audio quality.’
That’s right, acoustic wall panels absorb sound. And there is a difference between sound absorption and sound isolation, the latter of which is needed for soundproofing a room as it prevents sound travelling through walls.
What should acoustic wall panels be used for?
Rather than using acoustic panels as a way to soundproof a bedroom (or any other room in the house), they are used to reduce echo and enhance sound quality if you’re playing music or watching TV.
‘Acoustic wall panels are great for homes that require some extra sound absorption, if there are a lot of echoes due to hard surfaces and large open rooms. Open plan kitchen and dining areas would benefit from sound absorption, as they can have a lot of space and surface for sound to bounce around,’ Olivia at Naturewall says.
Summa Costandi, co-founder at decorative wall panelling company Panels by Sofia, adds, ‘Acoustic wall panels should help to reduce reverberation which can make the room quieter and the sound clearer. In large spaces with high ceilings, echo is naturally more likely to occur and acoustic panels could therefore be an option to help with this.’
Do acoustic wall panels work?
Acoustic wall panels do work for their intended purpose and they make a great living room wall panelling idea, for example. Especially if your living space is open plan and you’re dealing with echo in the room.
‘Due to their form and materials used, acoustic wall panels are effective at dampening noise by absorbing and reflecting soundwaves,’ Olivia at Naturewall says.
She Summa at Panels by Sofia adds that there are some things to keep in mind if you’re considering acoustic wall panels, ‘Acoustic panels are more expensive due to the materials used in the manufacturing process and therefore may not be the best option for those on a budget. You should also consider how these panels will work with your personal interior style. Acoustic panels tend to have a modern and minimal design and therefore may not be suited to everyone’s personal taste.’
But luckily, the vertical slatted look is very much the trending wall panelling style in 2025.
Can acoustic wall panels ever soundproof a room?
As already explained, acoustic wall panels are not designed for soundproofing a room. But according to Olivia at Naturewall, they can aid in this if installed in a particular way.
‘If installed onto battens, acoustic wall panels can provide Class A sound absorption, making them a very effective way to soundproof a wall. The application of wooden battens creates a void behind the panels to fully soundproof,’ she explains.
How to install acoustic wall panels?
If you’re wondering how to panel a wall using acoustic panelling, Olivia at Naturewall provides an easy guide.
‘There are multiple installation methods, meaning you can choose what works best for you and the space you are working with. Either install panels with screws that go through the felt backing into the wall or use grab adhesive to secure them onto the wall surface,’ she says.
Summa at Panels by Sofia continues, ‘You may need to panel more than one wall for the panels to work correctly.' Using the bedroom as an example she explains: 'Usually this would be the wall behind the bed and the opposite wall.’
Now that you know what acoustic wall panels are actually for, would you invest in them to put up in your home?
