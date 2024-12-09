4 energy-saving alternatives to traditional Christmas lights that will save money and create a dazzling display
You can still have a beautiful festive lights display without breaking the bank
Isn’t the best part of Christmas decorating switching on the twinkling Christmas lights at the end? Sitting back and admiring the glimmer, is when the festive feeling finally hits.
The best Christmas lights will always be part of any Christmas decoration scheme. However, with energy prices soaring, you might be wondering how much christmas lights cost to run, and reconsidering switching on our festive lights this year.
According to research by Wethrift, 14% of households will not be turning on their Christmas lights this year in a bid to save money on energy costs. However, the good news is that Christmas lights are relatively inexpensive to run, but to help you keep costs low we've come up with four ways to cut the cost of your Christmas light ideas.
1. Use LED lighting
LED lights are bright, versatile and cost-saving - with the cost of an LED lightbulb running at around 4p an hour.
‘Traditional Christmas lights, such as coloured tree lights, are typically made with incandescent bulbs, which are popular around this time of year. However, they are extremely inefficient, as only 10% of the energy the bulbs consume creates light, the other 90% is wasted as heat,’ says Nick Drewe, Discount Expert at Wethrift.
‘A good alternative is LED lights, as they are much more efficient and require 90% less energy to run. LED bulbs also have a much longer lifespan, so just one set of LED lights can last year after year, saving you money on replacements too.’
2. Traditonal candlight
Another option is to strip back and go for something completely traditional - candlelight.
‘A Christmas candle display on the windowsill can be really eye-catching for people passing by. Not only does this use no energy, but they create a beautiful and warming atmosphere indoors too. You can even make use of scented candles to make the room smell festive,’ says Nick.
It goes without saying that you be careful when handling a live flame and should not leave it unattended. However, there are also plenty of faux candles on the market that are battery-operated and flicker just like a real candle.
3. Use solar lights in the garden
Yes, we know Christmas falls in the middle of winter, however, you can still use solar lights to achieve a beautiful light display outside your home. Shorter daylight hours means they won’t absorb as much light compared to summer, however, they are still an effective choice throughout the festive season.
‘To get the best out of solar lights, make sure the charging panel is placed in an unshaded area of your garden, ideally away from trees that could drop leaves, snow and garden debris onto the panel. If this happens, simply brush it off, so the lights can keep charging,’ says Nick.
4. Try a non-light display
As much as we love festive lighting, there are many alternatives to lights that are just as pretty.
‘Decorations such as door wreaths, outdoor Christmas trees or tinsel can really add a festive flare to the garden without using any electricity,’ says Nick.
Disco balls have been a huge trend this Christmas and would reflect any light, and wreaths and garlands have a showstopping appeal. Mohan recommends using mirrors to emphasise any light you already have.
‘Get creative with reflective ornaments or mirrors to amplify the glow from existing light sources. Pairing these with soft lighting can create a dazzling effect without the need for additional energy use,’ he says.
Beautiful lights don't have to cost the earth - will you be trying these festive alternatives?
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
