IKEA’s FRÖJDA is a celebration of all things disco - here’s how to style this year’s biggest trend at home

Christmas is a little more than a month away and it has us all thinking about what Christmas decorations to put up. But don’t worry if you haven’t decided on a theme yet - IKEA’s FRÖJDA collection has embraced a gorgeous ‘70s disco theme as one of this year's most exciting trends.

Of all the Christmas decor trends this year, the bold maximalist disco trend is by far the most fun. Think big glitzy disco balls, mirrored ornaments and even sparkling champagne coupes - imagine Studio 54 has been given a modern update.

Christmas is the time to celebrate, so what better reason to make your home sparkle with these festive party decorations? IKEA’s FRÖJDA has put an elegant twist on the trend - like disco’s sleeker older sister. If you’re looking to inject some disco glamour into your Christmas decorating ideas FRÖJDA should be up for consideration.

FrÖjda Hanging Decoration - Chrome Effect 30 Cm £4 at IKEA Go big and bold with this hanging decoration. Hanging a cluster above your table is the perfect way to catch the light of candles and fairy lights. FrÖjda Decoration - Disco Ball/chrome Effect 35 Cm £7 at IKEA Make your table look like it is exploding disco balls and sparkle with this funky centrepiece. FrÖjda Garland - Chrome Effect 3.0 M £2 at IKEA Why not try draping this garland around your Christmas tree to reflect the light off your baubles?

The FRÖJDA hanging decoration (£4) is the star of the collection. The giant chrome effect disco ball is an eclectic twist on a classic paper lantern. Classic IKEA, the hanging decoration comes as easy to assemble flatpack, which means they can also be stored away easily come the new year.

The FRÖJDA decoration (£7) is another standout. The disco balls resting on spindles will add the illusion of an explosion of sparkle to your Christmas table decorating ideas .

The collection also contains gorgeous champagne coups and wine glasses which have a lovely Art Deco feel. IKEA has dropped FRÖJDA just in time for New Year’s Eve but it is perfect for Christmas, too. The glassware can elevate any festive celebrations and disco balls cropping up in all our favourite brands right now, disco is the festive trend we never knew we needed.

But why are we loving the ‘70s disco style so much this year?

The disco trend

‘Statement pieces like disco balls are a fun yet sophisticated way to elevate your home. Hanging a cluster of smaller disco balls over the dining table creates a dazzling centrepiece, reflecting the glow of candles or fairy lights and instantly shifting the room into party mode,’ comments Katy Traill, Senior Design Manager at George Home .

Transforming your home into a discotheque may seem a little intimidating, but it’s actually quite easy to achieve yourself.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Simon Bevan)

‘Use larger metallic items as focal points. A bold metallic wreath on the front door, a statement centrepiece on the dining table, or a collection of metallic candlesticks create a captivating ambience. Consider oversized ornaments or a mirrored tree topper for extra impact,’ says Liz Taylor, founder of party planning company Taylor Lynn Corporation Limited .

‘When setting your Christmas table, metallic chargers, cutlery, and glassware add instant elegance. Add sprigs of greenery or seasonal fruits for texture and contrast—get creative and make the table uniquely festive.

‘For that ultimate disco vibe, set up a small bar with classic glassware and vintage cocktail shakers. Go all in with mirrored coasters, neon-coloured cocktail stirrers, and a mini mirror ball centrepiece for retro charm.’

Disco Rainbow Stag Decoration £15 at Dunelm Make a statement with this quirky piece of decor - it will be the talk of your guests this Christmas. Searchlight 10 Disco Ball Led String Light £8 at Argos Replace fairy lights for light-up disco balls. These lights are a guaranteed way to liven up your decor. Silver Disco Ball Wreath £50 at Rockett St George Using different textures across the wreath the result is stunning - is there a better way to welcome guests to your disco-themed Christmas?

Why not let your hair down and have fun this Christmas. This trend actively welcomes you to let your hair down and have fun. Embrace the sparkle and give your home a disco update this Christmas.