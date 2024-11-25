IKEA’s FRÖJDA is a celebration of all things disco - here’s how to style this year’s biggest trend at home
Christmas is the time for celebrating, after all...
Christmas is a little more than a month away and it has us all thinking about what Christmas decorations to put up. But don’t worry if you haven’t decided on a theme yet - IKEA’s FRÖJDA collection has embraced a gorgeous ‘70s disco theme as one of this year's most exciting trends.
Of all the Christmas decor trends this year, the bold maximalist disco trend is by far the most fun. Think big glitzy disco balls, mirrored ornaments and even sparkling champagne coupes - imagine Studio 54 has been given a modern update.
Christmas is the time to celebrate, so what better reason to make your home sparkle with these festive party decorations? IKEA’s FRÖJDA has put an elegant twist on the trend - like disco’s sleeker older sister. If you’re looking to inject some disco glamour into your Christmas decorating ideas FRÖJDA should be up for consideration.
Go big and bold with this hanging decoration. Hanging a cluster above your table is the perfect way to catch the light of candles and fairy lights.
Make your table look like it is exploding disco balls and sparkle with this funky centrepiece.
The FRÖJDA hanging decoration (£4) is the star of the collection. The giant chrome effect disco ball is an eclectic twist on a classic paper lantern. Classic IKEA, the hanging decoration comes as easy to assemble flatpack, which means they can also be stored away easily come the new year.
The FRÖJDA decoration (£7) is another standout. The disco balls resting on spindles will add the illusion of an explosion of sparkle to your Christmas table decorating ideas.
The collection also contains gorgeous champagne coups and wine glasses which have a lovely Art Deco feel. IKEA has dropped FRÖJDA just in time for New Year’s Eve but it is perfect for Christmas, too. The glassware can elevate any festive celebrations and disco balls cropping up in all our favourite brands right now, disco is the festive trend we never knew we needed.
But why are we loving the ‘70s disco style so much this year?
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
A post shared by IKEA UK (@ikeauk)
A photo posted by on
The disco trend
‘Statement pieces like disco balls are a fun yet sophisticated way to elevate your home. Hanging a cluster of smaller disco balls over the dining table creates a dazzling centrepiece, reflecting the glow of candles or fairy lights and instantly shifting the room into party mode,’ comments Katy Traill, Senior Design Manager at George Home.
Transforming your home into a discotheque may seem a little intimidating, but it’s actually quite easy to achieve yourself.
‘Use larger metallic items as focal points. A bold metallic wreath on the front door, a statement centrepiece on the dining table, or a collection of metallic candlesticks create a captivating ambience. Consider oversized ornaments or a mirrored tree topper for extra impact,’ says Liz Taylor, founder of party planning company Taylor Lynn Corporation Limited.
‘When setting your Christmas table, metallic chargers, cutlery, and glassware add instant elegance. Add sprigs of greenery or seasonal fruits for texture and contrast—get creative and make the table uniquely festive.
‘For that ultimate disco vibe, set up a small bar with classic glassware and vintage cocktail shakers. Go all in with mirrored coasters, neon-coloured cocktail stirrers, and a mini mirror ball centrepiece for retro charm.’
Make a statement with this quirky piece of decor - it will be the talk of your guests this Christmas.
Replace fairy lights for light-up disco balls. These lights are a guaranteed way to liven up your decor.
Why not let your hair down and have fun this Christmas. This trend actively welcomes you to let your hair down and have fun. Embrace the sparkle and give your home a disco update this Christmas.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
-
How to clean a dishwasher with vinegar - experts share the best way to use this kitchen cupboard staple for gleaming results
You don't a specialist dishwasher cleaner to get your machine pristine
By Jenny McFarlane
-
'I used DIY skills and clever furniture hacks to give every room a contemporary update'
Starting with the bedrooms and finishing in the kitchen, this home owner transformed a 70’s house into a stylish family home
By Lisa Moses
-
What does a humidifier do? Meet the appliance that will make you and your home healthier
A humidifier can help combat coughs and colds this winter
By Kezia Reynolds
-
What does a humidifier do? Meet the appliance that will make you and your home healthier
A humidifier can help combat coughs and colds this winter
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Aldi's XXL Inclusion Candles look just like The White Company’s sold-out iconic Winter Botanical candle - it’s £70 cheaper too
This candle will produce festive scent long after the season ends
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Potters clay is the rustic hue predicted to dominate 2025’s colour palette - here are our favourite home accessories embracing this earthy trend
Potters Clay has a welcoming appeal which we can't wait to embrace
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Can't find the MeacoDry Arete Two dehumidifier in stock? Here's why the Arete One is still a brilliant buy
If you can't wait, the Arete One is a great alternative
By Jullia Joson
-
M&S’s Christmas Cabin collection is already selling out - why we’re going crazy for their nostalgic decorations this year
M&S's Christmas Cabin decorations remind me of my childhood and I am NOT complaining
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Experts reveal the £3 hack that will keep your wreath looking good for all of December
It's time to give your Christmas wreath a glow up!
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Dunelm has slashed the prices of its heated airers and electric blankets for Black Friday - these are the deals to buy now
You won't want to miss out on grabbing one of these winter warmers
By Kezia Reynolds
-
5 calming Christmas scents recommended by fragrance experts - take the stress out off the festive season this year
Smell your way to a stress-free festive season
By Vanessa Richmond