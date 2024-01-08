Farrow & Ball's bestselling tester paints for 2023 revealed - and they all have one thing in common

Farrow & Ball has rounded up its bestselling paint tester shades for 2023, and far from playing it safe, the list is filled with bold colours.

Tester pots of paint are a gateway to trying out bold and bright paint trends in your home and the Farrow and Ball bestsellers prove just that. Whether you a buying a tester paint to try out a shade, add an accent paint idea to a room or upcycle a piece of furniture, these are the trending shades shoppers can't get enough of.

Farrow & Ball’s bestselling 2023 tester paints

According to paint brand Farrow & Ball three paint shades were their most tested in 2023. There appears to be an overarching theme with all three, with their most popular options being bold, deep colours – as opposed to the safer neutral tones that have dominated homes over the last few years.

1. Bamboozle No.304

The popular paint brand shared that their most tested paint colour of 2023 was Bamboozle No.304, a bright, playful flame-red shade that looks different depending on the lighting in the room.

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

It was launched in 2022 and proved to be a hit with those looking to change up their decor in 2023 – and we’re not surprised, given the instant dose of warmth and homeliness it’ll add to any property. Farrow & Ball recommends pairing Bamboozle, with neutrals such as Wimborne White or Bone. It can also complement strong shades such as Beverly and Wine Dark.

2. Hague Blue

Their second most popular colour will come as no surprise to interior lovers. Hague Blue was the next most tested shade in 2023; a regal deep blue that has endured over the years as one of Farrow & Ball’s most popular shades.

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

The shade uses green undertones and will 'work in small indoor areas and outdoor spaces,' the brand says. 'Create contrast by accenting alongside Borrowed Light or emphasise the colour by pairing with Lulworth Blue.'

3. Green Smoke No.47

Farrow & Ball shared that Green Smoke No.47 was their most often tested green of the past 12 months and their third overall most popular tester colour.

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

It’s easy to see why people have been keen to try out the elegant muted green; it’s bold and colourful without being too scary and intimidating but is also a calming, sophisticated way to add some life to any room, whether it be for a small bathroom idea or a larger living space.

Farrow & Ball say, 'Green Smoke adapts well in different areas, offering an inviting deepness both inside and outside of the home. Pair with a warm neutral such as Old White or amplify its richness by combining with Pelt.'

We know that Farrow & Ball paint can come with a price tag, but even if you can only afford a small tester pot, there are many things you can do with a tester pot of paint.

So if you've been inspired to try one of these bold shades, pick up a pot and have a go at a quick weekend DIY project.