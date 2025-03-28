Fearne Cotton's colourful living room shelves are the perfect example of how to add this year's hottest shade of green to a home
We're obsessed with Fearne's expert use of pistachio
If you follow Fearne Cotton on Instagram, it's hard to miss her stunning living room shelves drenched in a creamy pistachio shade. With this particular green shade emerging as this year's 'it' green, it's a great example of how to easily integrate the trending colour into your home.
Pistachio is everywhere right now, erupting as one of the biggest paint trends after John Lewis hailed it their colour of the season. From the viral Dubai pistachio chocolate sweeping social media to perfume scents and even Victoria Beckham’s sofa, this shade of green is one to watch in 2025.
Fearne frequently shares glimpses of her home via her Instagram, and in a recent post exploring her extensive vinyl collection the vibrant pistachio of her shelves stood out to me, as one of the best ways I'd seen to sport this popular hue at home.
‘Fearne Cotton’s use of pistachio green for her cabinet is highly effective in creating a fresh, vibrant focal point within the space,’ says James Mellan-Matulewicz, CEO and Creative Director at Bobbi Beck.
‘The colour adds personality while maintaining a soft, natural feel that complements both modern and vintage aesthetics. The pistachio green enhances the cabinet’s role as a display space, allowing the records and decor to stand out while also tying in beautifully with the surrounding wooden and floral elements.
‘It’s a great example of how a bold yet calming colour choice can elevate an interior without overwhelming it.’
Fearne’s shelving is paired with bright pink patterned wallpaper. The bold combination is a perfect match as the warm yellow undertones in pistachio pairs beautifully with warmer colours such as pinks, browns, oranges and even red.
Pistachio also pairs with creams, beige and white, making a great choice to add a pop of colour to your neutral living room ideas, too. Like Fearne, using the colour on furniture is a great way to create a focal point and introduce the shade, without redecorating your whole room.
‘Fearne's use of colour is highly effective; she balances boldness with subtlety, creating spaces that feel both inviting and dynamic. Her use of pistachio green, in particular, demonstrates how a well-chosen colour can serve as a unifying element within a room, tying together different design elements while also making a statement,’ says Victoria Robinson, trend expert at Hillarys.
‘To incorporate pistachio green into your home, start small by introducing it through accessories like cushions, curtains, or artwork. If you're feeling more adventurous, consider painting an accent wall or choosing statement furniture pieces in this hue.’
Green 18 is a warm mid green with brown and yellow undertones and a close match to Fearne's cabinets. Why not try some upcycling yourself and add this pistachio shade to your bookcases, shelving or cabinets.
Decorative items, such as this stunning vase, are a great way to add pops of pistachio to a room. I love the use of stripes to give the vase extra visual texture.
Not only do green shades have a timeless appeal, but they are wonderful colours to brighten a space. Pistachio is a versatile hue that pairs with pretty much anything - Fearne’s shelves being proof of this. Do you think you’ll be upcycling any furniture to achieve the look?
