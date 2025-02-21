Victoria Beckham's dressing room sofa nails the 'new green' trend for 2025 — it's set to be the hottest shade of the season

Victoria Beckham has embraced this year’s ‘it’ colour after unveiling her green curved sofa in an Instagram post last week.

The fashion designer and style icon posted a reel showing off her Valentine’s Day outfit - but we were quick to spot her gorgeous pistachio green sofa in the background. Always ahead of the trends, Victoria Beckham is already championing the refreshing new 'it' green sofa colour trend in her home.

Pistachio is set to be one of the biggest colour trends of 2015 after John Lewis hailed it as their ‘colour of the season.’ Victoria Beckham’s choice of sofa colour is a little darker than the pistachio shade John Lewis has been honing in on, but it's still a stunning example of the colour of the moment.

Green hues have dominated trend cycles for the past couple of years especially when it comes to sofa trends, and it is showing no signs of slowing down. Sophie Clemson, Director and Co-Founder of The Living House , comments: ‘People are becoming braver, steering away from all neutral upholstery and embracing colour. It doesn’t have to be a bright green, shades like moss, khaki, or sage can bring a gentle warmth to a space.’

This new softer interpretation of the trend is calming and a little bit summery, compared to the heavy deep greens that have been trending previously. Pistachio and green in general have become the new neutral . It pairs beautifully with deeper shades of green and beautiful bieges for a calming scheme, or for a modern look consider pairing it with an orange or petrol blue colour accent.

'Sofa designs in greens are a beautiful way to bring the feeling of the outdoors into your home and pair well with earthy accessories in terracotta and sepia tones,’ says Tanya Rechberger, design development manager at King Living .

Victoria Beckham proves the versatility of the colours by pairing hers to great effect with a burgundy high-backed armchair and jewel-toned rug for a timeless look.

‘If you want to introduce green into your home through upholstery but already have a sofa, consider an accent chair, like this gorgeous style from Next (Plush Chenille Moss Green Flinton Wooden Accent Chai, £425) —a footstool, or even cushions and throws,’ suggests Sophie.

John Lewis Lozenge Large 3 Seater Sofa, Black Leg, Velvet Pistachio £1,599 at John Lewis Featring both a curved design and a soft pistachio shade, this sofa is very similar to Victoria Beckham's own couch. Habitat X Scion Mr Fox Cushions 2 Pack Green & White-30x60cm £32 at Argos If you're not looking to buy a new sofa, why not update your current one with green cushions and acessories? Bella Velvet Cocktail Chair £159 at Dunelm You could also opt for a green chair to bring the colour to your space without comitting to a sofa.

Has Victoria Beckham's sofa inspired you to try the pistachio trend?