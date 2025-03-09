3 colours to use in your home for a lucky 2025, according to Feng Shui experts

Is 2025 going to be your year? While the new year, new me feeling doesn’t last much longer than January, interiors experts have revealed that these are the colours you need to incorporate into your home for a lucky 2025.

It has to be said that when looking at this year’s paint trends , I did not consider luck when thinking about my walls. However, according to Feng Shui, certain colours will welcome positive energy into your home this year.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Alun Callender)

Following Chinese New Year, 2025 is the year of the snake - so the lucky colours for 2025 revolve around the Wood element and the snake's energy. So without further ado, these are the colours you should use in your home for luck this year.

1. Blue

(Image credit: Future PLC/Douglas Gibb)

Not only is blue set to be a defining shade on this year’s colour palette - particularly soft, nostalgic baby blue shades. But in regards to Feng Shui, blue shades symbolise calmness, wisdom, and serenity.

‘Using blue in your home can create a calming and serene environment. Blue is known for its calming and soothing effects, making it ideal for spaces where relaxation is key, like bedrooms and bathrooms. It can help reduce stress and create a sense of tranquillity,’ says Victoria Robinson, style and trend expert at Hillarys .

‘Blue comes in various shades, from light sky blue to deep navy, allowing it to complement a wide range of colour palettes. It pairs well with neutrals like white and grey, as well as with bolder colours for a dynamic look.’

You’re first thought would be pale blue hues to welcome serenity but navy bedrooms can also create a tranquil sleeping space. And if you don’t want to pick up a paintbrush, introduce blue to your home with soft furnishings and accessories.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Crown Matt Emulsion Paint - Midnight Navy - 2.5l £19 at Wickes Rich navy hues are in fact perfect for bedroom spaces, as they create a restful envrionment - with blue a symbol for serentity, this hue is perfect. John Lewis Hand Painted Striped Stoneware Vase £15 at John Lewis Another great way to implement a lucky colour is via your decor. Not only is this striped lamp incredibly stylish, but it will bring you luck, too. 251. Forget-Me-Not - Pure Matt, 1l From £5.50 at Fenwick & Tilbrook Till A pale blue is the classic choice for a relaxing colour scheme - and it's a huge trend this year, too. Why not go bold and pair with a daring red accent or double drench with navy shades -for extra luck.

2. Green

(Image credit: Future PLC / Polly Wreford)

‘Symbolising growth, renewal, vitality, and prosperity, Green represents new beginnings, creativity, and personal development. Ideal for spaces that encourage growth, such as the living room, study, or home office,’ says Cory Powell, Co-Director of DBS Bathrooms .

Green shades have a timeless appeal that doesn’t seem to be leaving the trend cycle any time soon. This year, pistachio and matcha green colour trends have been dominating the interior design world, providing a fresh take on the shade.

You could also use houseplants to give a space rich, luscious green shades. You even get houseplants that reduce stress, making them a perfect choice for creating a tranquil environment.

Restful Green Matt Emulsion Paint £28 at YesColours Creamy pistachio shades have been a big trend this year, and I think it represents the lucky colour perfectly It's fresh and youthful, whithout negating calmness. Habitat Midcentury Woven Stripe Cushion £14 at Habitat Green pairs perfectly with a soft pink, creating an inviting atmosphere to relax in. Rondo - Green / Yellow £120 at Rugvista Make a statement with a bold green rug, to fill your floorspace with this lucky coloured. Paired with earthy browns, it feels grounded - embodying the energy of the year of the snake.

3. Gold

(Image credit: Future/Maxwell Attenborough)

Please don’t baulk at the idea - we’re not asking you to colour drench your home in a Midas-esque fashion (although you can if you want to). Instead, inroducing gold accents and decor is a great way to implement this lucky colour at home.

According to the principles of Feng Shui, gold is a lucky colour because it represents prosperity, wealth and clarity.

‘Incorporating gold accents can create an atmosphere of luxury and abundance, making it ideal for spaces like living rooms or dining areas where you want to convey a sense of opulence,’ says Victoria.

‘Gold adds a warm and inviting glow to any room - it can enhance the cosiness of a space, making it feel more welcoming and comfortable, perfect for areas where you entertain guests.’

Round Pond Wall Mirror £50 at Dunelm Surround yourself with the symbold of prosperity every time you look in the mirror. The gold bordered mirror is a subtle yet stylish way to introduce the colour at home. Riley Domed Led Rechargeable Wireless Lamp - Gold £20 at DUSK At Ideal Home, we're huge fans of rechargeable lamps and how they can light up the darkest corners. This little gold lamp is a great way to add splashes of gold to a room. 2 Pack Kitchen Cupboard Handles £5.99 at Amazon Adding gold handles to your bathroom and kitchen cabinets is another way to bring gold into your home - they also make your cupboards look more expensive.

I know I want a luckier 2025 and will be introducing these colours to my home where I can - will you be joining me?