Is navy a good colour for a bedroom? Decor experts explain how to use this soothing shade to create a tranquil and relaxing space

If you're thinking of revamping your bedroom decor, you may be flicking through the paint colour charts and wondering if navy is a good colour for a bedroom.

Rich, dark, and moody, a navy bedroom idea can be dramatic and bold, but it's also a colour scheme that can create a restful boudoir. As with any blue bedroom idea, you just need to know how to use this cool-toned shade to create the look you want.

As such, I asked a range of colour experts and interior stylists how to incorporate navy blue into a bedroom colour scheme. Some of their advice might surprise you. But first, we dig into why navy is such a good choice for a bedroom.

Is navy a good colour for a bedroom?

So, when you're considering bedroom ideas, is navy a good colour choice?

Bailey Oates, colour expert at paint brand Earthborn, says, yes. 'Navy blue can have a soothing quality promoting relaxation, making it an ideal choice for creating a tranquil bedroom atmosphere. Its deep, rich elegance evokes a sense of security and comfort, perfect for unwinding at the end of the day'.

Lucy Steele, senior brand manager at Valspar Paint, agrees, saying 'Navy blue is an incredibly soothing colour that can be mentally calming… the heavier feel of this dark shade replicates that comforting feeling of being pulled into a deep sleep'.

'Overall, navy is a unique colour that [is] both timeless and modern, making it a reliable choice for years to come' concludes Marianne Shillingford, creative director and colour expert at paint brand Dulux.

So, if you've been wondering how to sleep better, it sounds like painting your bedroom in this deep and grounding tone could be a key part of the puzzle. We're all in favour of calming paint colours for a bedroom, so let's get stuck into how to use this particular shade in a bedroom.

1. Colour drench your walls and ceiling

(Image credit: Little Greene)

Whilst you might think navy is too bold a colour choice for a small bedroom idea, our interior styling experts disagree. Instead, they say the key to making navy work is to opt for colour drenching

'If you’re styling a smaller bedroom, navy can be a great option for decorating' says Lucy of Valspar Paint. 'It may be contrary to traditional thinking, but a darker paint can actually make a room appear larger and taller than it may be, by concealing the limits of the room. Dark colours like navy add the perfect level of depth, visually enlarge the space, and make a great statement'.

Shelley Cochrane, accessories buyer at Furniture Village agrees, saying 'Colour drenching the room pulls the walls and ceiling in cocoon-style, making the space feel more intimate, and inviting'.

2. Opt for a feature wall

(Image credit: James Merrell)

Of course, you don't have to go quite as bold as colour drenching. A navy blue feature wall idea can also be a great way to add this dramatic hue to a bedroom.

'A darker shade of blue like navy creates a perfectly balanced and rounded feel in the bedroom, which is ideal for a feature wall or bed backdrop,' says Lucy of Valspar Paint.

Creating a feature wall behind the bed can be a good choice, especially if you want to show off a statement headboard. Or make a feature of a fitted wardrobe idea by painting your storage area in a statement blue.

3. Pair navy blue with white or grey

(Image credit: Simon Whitmore)

If you're debating what colours to pair with a navy bedroom idea, white is a classic choice that will create a fresh, timeless look. Or, for a more subtle colour combination, navy blue and grey bedroom ideas have a classic elegance.

'Navy blue pairs well with neutrals and works beautifully with whites, creams, and greys, allowing for a balanced and harmonious space,' continues Georgia Metcalfe, founder of French Bedroom.

'For a fresh and timeless look, you can combine it with crisp whites like White Cotton or soft, muted greys such as Egyptian Cotton or Polished Pebble,' agrees Marianne from Dulux.

4. Use pale pink and navy for a romantic look

(Image credit: Simon Whitmore)

Navy blue is a great option for creating a dramatic bedroom look, but if you pair it with a pale pink you can create a lighter, more romantic decor scheme.

'Pink and navy blue can absolutely work,' says Lucy Steele of Valspar Paint. 'Opting for a softer and paler pink will be perfect for navy, whether that's through your bedding or accessories, adding some blush pink accents keeps that softer dynamic in the room with a slightly more striking impact'.

In fact, navy is a great accent colour to incorporate into a pink bedroom idea, too.

5. Use warm and earthy accent colours

(Image credit: Polly Wreford)

Alternatively, you could add accent colours in earthy tones to warm up a navy bedroom idea.

'As navy is a cooler colour, decorating with a warming shade like peach, terracotta, taupe and olive green is perfect,' says Lucy at Valspar Paint. 'As blue and orange are opposite each other on the colour wheel, opting for an accent colour with orange undertones will ensure your interiors look balanced and effortless'.

A full-on orange bedroom may be a bit much! But orange is definitely a happy colour for a bedroom, and pairing orange accents with navy works perfectly.

6. Incorporate wood accents

(Image credit: David Giles)

Another tip to prevent a navy blue bedroom idea from becoming too sterile is to pair the cool hue with the warmth of wooden furniture or accent pieces.

'To stop a navy blue room from feeling too cool, try incorporating warm and inviting accents throughout the space,' says Bailey at Earthborn. 'This could include wooden decor pieces, gold and brass finishes, or textiles in earthy tones'.

Luckily, any tone of wood will work with this colour. 'Navy works beautifully with light wood furniture and dark wood due to its versatility,' says Georgia at French Bedroom.

7. Introduce texture

(Image credit: Dominic Blackmore)

The key to creating a navy blue bedroom idea that doesn't feel too stark or cold is to think about adding texture and warmth through accessories. This could be through bedroom curtain ideas or layering bed linen in tonal shades and adding plenty of throws and cushions in contrasting textures.

'Navy is a cool colour,' says Lucy at Valspar Paint. 'But there are plenty of design tips and tricks you can use to ensure that the room still feels nice and warm. Decorating with natural textures such as wooden furniture and plenty of soft throws and cushions, creates a snug atmosphere that is rich and intimate while still showing off the statement navy in the room'.

Get the look

FAQs

Does navy blue make a bedroom look bigger?

If you're wondering if navy blue is a paint colour that will make a bedroom look bigger, the answer is yes, and no. Our colour experts say it all comes down to the light in the room.

'Blue is a receding colour and so it will make spaces appear more spacious,' says Marianne at Dulux. 'To... create even more sense of space you can pair navy with plenty of natural light and highly reflective surfaces like mirrors or metallic accents'.

'It’s all about the lighting,' agrees Georgia at French Bedroom, 'if your room has plenty of natural light, navy blue can still feel spacious, as the light balances the dark tone. Without good lighting, it can make the space feel smaller or darker.'

(Image credit: David Brittain)

But that isn't necessarily a bad thing according to Shelley at Furniture Village. 'As a darker colour, navy doesn’t inherently make a room feel larger and can instead have the opposite effect, making it feel smaller. However, this can work to your advantage in a bedroom.... making the space feel more intimate, and inviting'.

Is navy blue warm or cool?

Wondering if navy blue is a warm or cool colour? As bedroom paint ideas go, 'Navy blue is typically seen as a cool colour', says Marianne at Dulux. 'But there are shades of navy like Sapphire Salute and Dulux Heritage Oxford Blue that have hints of red in them and you can balance all navy shades beautifully with warmer tones such as a soft gold – Spiced Honey – or a delicately warming neutral like Egyptian Cotton'.

'To stop a navy blue room from feeling too cool, try incorporating warm and inviting accents throughout the space,' advises Bailey Oates at Earthborn. 'This could include wooden decor pieces, gold and brass finishes, or textiles in earthy tones like green, clay or terracotta to add character and some grounding elements'.

Navy is a great idea for a bedroom, however if you're looking for a more soothing shade you might be better suited to green bedroom ideas. Or go for the ultimate calming combo and double drench a room in navy and green.