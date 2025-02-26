Matcha is the colour trend you'll be seeing in the most relaxing spaces this spring — these are the paint shades experts say nail the look

Matcha green is the calming green hue that’s set to be spring 2025's hottest paint colour - and interior experts are already fans of the fresh take on the green trend.

One thing I’ve noticed about paint trends this year is the focus on confidence with colour, as well as a desire for more ‘homely’ spaces. Matcha green is both of these things. It’s bright enough to require some boldness on your part but is also a serene and calming colour - nailing relaxing biophilic design ideas .

It is clear that green is the new neutral for 2025, but there is a shift away from a classic sage colour scheme, embracing new shades of green - and matcha is the latest we’re excited about.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Polly Wreford)

Why is Matcha green trending?

Matcha green can satisfy our cravings for nature and peace, and in my opinion, it’s a brilliantly airy shade to welcome in spring. It’s fresh, bright and punchy - without being overwhelming.

‘Matcha green is fresh and clean, as well as calming, it’s a natural choice in the kitchen, reflecting the plants, herbs and vegetables that are used in this space,' says Sophie Smith from Zoosh Paints.

'Vibrant and optimistic while being soothing and zen, matcha green works just as well in other rooms thanks to its fresh and calming quality, making it perfect for a relaxing bedroom, bathroom or lounge.'

Matcha green is ideal for creating a calming colour scheme for unwinding at home. Paired with soft lighting and tactile furnishings like faux fur and leather for a relaxed look.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ James French)

Paint colour matches

‘ Farrow & Ball’s Yeabridge Green is the perfect balance between energising and soothing. It emulates the fresh and upbeat nature of the spring season, and will beautifully reflect light to make the most of the longer days,' says Michael Rolland, Managing Director at The Paint Shed .

Meanwhile, Sophie recommends; ‘Our Emerald Bay and Birdsong paints are calm matcha greens while Herb Garden is a bit more warm.’

Green 14: Muted Green Paint - Matt Emulsion Paint £45 at Lick This fresh green shade is slightly muted with a crisp finish perfect for a relaxed scheme. Matcha Sorbet Green Walls & Ceilings Washable Flat Matt Paint - 2.5l £39 at Rowen This chalk paint is highly-pigmented making it a great choice if you're looking to create a striking accent wall. Matcha Tea Paint £36 at Graham and Brown If you're feeling bold, opt for a Matcha shade with a yellow undertone for a zesty pop of colour.

How to style matcha green

‘The best way to style a matcha green shade is to embrace its fun and bright qualities. Pairing with neutral colours such as beige and cream will make the shade pop, but warm tones such as burnt orange compliment the tones beautifully,’ says Michael Rolland, Managing Director at The Paint Shed .

‘The safest option for such a bold colour would be using the shade within the kitchen or bedroom cabinets. It’s also important to consider where you get natural light in the home - avoid using it in a room which is on the darker side, as this colour very much thrives in the sunshine.'

The upcoming spring season is the perfect time to inject some vibrancy into your home. Matcha Green is here to inject new life into a room, breathing peace and serenity into a space. Will you be giving it a try?