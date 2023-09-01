Habitat's new collection has been designed to 'bring a smile to the face' and boost your mood at home

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Habitat is launching a new collection in collaboration with mental health social enterprise, Designs in Mind, on an imaginative art and design project. The new collection will include homeware ranging from tableware, kitchen textiles, and fragrances designed to promote well-being and boost your mood at home.

The collection, launching for AW23, features a myriad of bold, dopamine-inducing colours created with the intent to spark joy and reinvigorate the home. Seeing as the range is set to launch this autumn, it's arriving just in time to offset the increasingly dreary and colder days we can expect to welcome in the coming weeks.

Colour has long been associated with promoting happiness in a home, so it's no wonder that more and more we're trying to introduce colour into our homes. It makes us feel awake and alive, which is the opposite of otherwise plain and dreary hues.

Colour expert, Sophie Robinson, says, 'In terms of general colour psychology, universally, yellow is seen as a very positive, uplifting colour, and very sociable colour. It's very invigorating.'

And to no surprise, yellows, oranges, and pinks have made the cut for this collection's invigorating colour palette.

Habitat x Designs in Mind collection

Habitat's collaboration with Designs in Mind embraces vibrant shades of fuchsia, turquoise, and emerald green. We think these are colour combinations that are sure to turn heads if you want to enter your dopamine decorating era, which Gen Z has endearingly rebranded as the 'villain era' trend.

On top of that, the collection's ceramic crockery and cotton textiles have also been joyously decorated with a host of prints and patterns that are sure to bring a smile to the face.

Consider this collection the perfect budget decorating idea to bring the spirits up in any living space.

We can imagine this tableware to be a hit the next time you're tasked to tablescape for a brunch or dinner party. In fact, the bright and playful colours might just be able to keep you in an eternal state of Sicilian summer hosting as a companion to the eclectic colours and pieces found in the Italian Nonna Chic trend.

The collection is complemented by four new fragrances exclusive to Habitat, which have been developed based on the emotions represented in the prints of the homeware, perfect if you want to fragrance your living room to perfection or give your home a signature scent.

The concept of the unique partnership was born from the ethos that underpins Designs in Mind, which is the belief that the act of creativity has the power to positively affect how we feel. We explored this briefly when we looked at how art can help improve your well-being at home, and can attest to this.

'Collaborating with Designs in Mind has been so special, their emphasis on creativity for mental wellbeing is a value shared with all of us at Habitat,' starts Andrew Tanner, head of design at Habitat.

'We wanted to create a collection full of mood-boosting, positive energy and the final result, with its vibrant colours and playful elements, fosters positivity and joy, ultimately contributing to a sense of comfort and happiness within the home.'

And we think it's going to achieve just that. We can't wait to get our hands on the collection for ourselves, so we can serve up the warmth these vibrant colours are giving, well into the colder months.