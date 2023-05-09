HBO's Succession is the source of this breakout interior trend - we're already obsessed

Printed wallpapers, natural fabrics and moody floral prints are the latest decor trends we can expect to see a lot more of in the coming months, thanks to HBO's latest hit show Succession. Whether it's updating the living room with new wallpaper trends or creating an interesting bedroom feature wall, there's a lot of inspo flying around.

It's easy to become as obsessed with the interior backdrops of a TV show as it is the characters or plotline. And if you've had your eye on the Roy family's decor choices, you're not the only one.

'It’s fascinating to see how much our viewing habits can inspire our decorating decisions – and how quickly consumers will make a switch once a home décor catches their imagination,' says Sarah Link, Head of Marketing, La Redoute (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: HBO)

Moody florals are the latest decor hype

The combination of printed wallpaper with neutral colour palettes creates a sumptuous interior with a high-end, sophisticated feel, so it's no wonder so many of us are desperately trying to copy the Roy family's interiors in our own homes.

Google searches for floral and botanical wallpapers have risen 120% since episode one aired, while searches for wall panelling, as seen in Logan Roy’s study, have shot up by 130% in just 20 days.

And even though it's the luxurious feel that many might be seeking to recreate, you don't have to spend a crazy amount to incorporate these moody interiors into your home.

(Image credit: Macall Polay / HBO)

How to recreate the trend in your home

'Neutral colour palettes are used liberally throughout the show’s interiors. Shoppers can opt for cream or white walls with COAT Paints in the shades Screenshot (opens in new tab) and Low Salt (opens in new tab), pairing these with muted, delicate floral wallpapers,' Sarah from La Redoute suggests.

Sticking to mainly neutral tones and adding pops of colour is far from a new trend, and you may already have a firm accent colour paired with your beige living room ideas. But going for a striking pop of colour is a more daring choice, especially if you complement it with muted floral tones.

(opens in new tab) COAT Paints Flat Matt Emulsion Paint, from £1.50 at La Redoute (opens in new tab) A simple, neutral backdrop is the perfect base to start building some sumptuous, moody interiors. This matt emulsion paint from COAT Paints is durable, wipeable, and will give fab coverage.

'These monotones extend to the furnishings, which are overwhelmingly neutral and made for display more than comfort', Sarah adds. 'The occasional pop of colour is thrown in, such as the striking navy blue sofa that adds richness to Logan’s summerhouse, but these are used sparingly.'

Don't worry about clashing patterns or creating an interior that is 'too much'. The printed wallpaper seen in Succession leans into the maximalism trend, which is known for its bold prints and eclectic mix of patterns.

A post shared by Succession (@succession) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

(opens in new tab) So'Home Upholstered Velvet Glamourous Sofa, £399 at La Redoute (opens in new tab) This gorgeous velvet sofa is the perfect way to make a statement and bring in those luxurious, sumptuous tones. Pair with floral patterns for that extra plush feel, then have simple, muted colours as a backdrop.

'Visual elegance is at the forefront of all design choices, rather than tactile designs that provide comfort, so swap shaggy rugs and cosy throws for short pile carpets and structured cushions.'

Think style over comfort (though you don't have to sacrifice the latter completely). Recreating this trend can be as simple as updating your sofa cushion ideas and swapping out your current ones for some bold floral prints. Patterned curtains are also a nice way to bring in those expensive-looking, opulent tones; we love the Anika Golden Curtains from Hillarys (opens in new tab), as the pattern is subtle enough to blend in with any decor choice.

'The Hamptons-worthy neutrals and luxe interiors are being reflected in many homes across the country, and we predict that the Roy family-esque interiors are set to remain popular from season to season,' Sarah says.

Will you be joining the hype and bringing in some luxe floral prints, or patterned wallpaper into your home?