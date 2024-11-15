How to make a house smell inviting - 7 ways to create a welcoming space for the festive season

Hosting season is upon us, and while it might feel like there’s a lot to do, something you might be thinking about is how to make a house smell inviting.

Scent is nostalgic, it quickly takes us back to fond memories and has the power to make us feel relaxed and comfortable. This is particularly true during the festive season, which is why we all love breathing in that smell of hot mulled wine or freshly baked gingerbread.

If you’re wondering how to make a house smell nice , the good news is it’s easy to make sure your house smells welcoming at all times, without having to go to great lengths such as getting upholstery professionally cleaned, or constantly baking Christmas puddings. What’s more, focusing on making your home smell amazing will also ensure any less favourable smells go undetected!

There are all sorts of ways that you can add a warm and welcoming scent to your home, or even give your home a signature scent . From candles and diffusers, to bad-smell removing tricks and scented decorations, just a little bit of prep and planning is all you need to create a beautifully fragranced home.

‘I’m constantly amazed at the difference gently scenting a space can make. Diffusers and scented candles in fragrances that we love are a joy,’ says Chrissie Rucker OBE, Founder of The White Company .

‘Winter and Christmas simply are the perfect times to fill your house with flickering candlelight and beautiful scents which will also lift your spirits as well as illuminating your room.’

1. Focus on key areas within your home

If you have guests coming to stay, freshening up your entire home might be too time consuming or costly. Instead, focus on some key areas where an inviting scent will have the most impact.

The entrance hall, guest bedroom ideas, bathroom and living room are all well worth putting that extra bit of effort into, to help guests relax and feel at home.

2. Layer your fragrances

Instead of using just one tool or one fragrance to make a house smell inviting, consider layering fragrances. You could always zone your home using scent too.

‘Layering home fragrances is a great way to create different areas in your home that flow together harmoniously, offering a unique experience to you and your guests as you move from room to room,’ advises Freya Nicoholson, co-founder of Plum and Ashby .

‘You should consider the type of scent, its intensity and whether you want complementary, distinct or consistent scents,’ Freya continues. ’Using Cedarwood & Pine Needle in the sitting room and Spiced Orange & Red Berries in the kitchen are my personal favourites. You can layer fragrances using candles, diffusers, or a combination of the two.’

3. Freshen up floors and fabrics

Over time fabrics in our homes can take on unwanted smells from the likes of pets and cooking. Rather than simply mask those smells with Christmas scents , try and refresh upholstery and floors so that you’re starting with a blank canvas when it comes to making a house smell inviting.

'Carpets, rugs, upholstery and curtains can be odour traps and essential oils can be useful tools in tackling unwanted smells or adding an uplifting seasonal scent,’ explains Purdy Rubin and Charlotte Figg, co-founders of Purdy & Figg .

We're fans of Purdy and Figgs essential oil cleaners for a lovely scent when cleaning around the house, but Carpet Fresh 1001, available on Amazon, also works a treat to quickly give a fresh scent to the carpet.

‘It’s always advisable to test a small amount of any cleaner or essential oil on a part of the furniture that can’t be seen, for example, in case there is any unwanted staining,’ they continue. ‘Assuming there isn’t, a small amount of Purdy & Figg scents sprayed on a dry cloth and wiped over the surface can rejuvenate fabrics and add a little festive joy to your room.’

4. Use scents that create a cosy feel

Festive scents are extremely nostalgic, and therefore can quite easily induce a cosy and relaxed feeling. This is ideal if you want to ensure your guests feel welcome and at home during their stay.

Ellie, founder of Tyler Aromatherapy says, ‘The beauty of essential oils is their ability to evoke emotions and memories, making them the perfect tool for creating a welcoming and cosy home during the festive season.’

‘Aromatherapy blends with warm, grounding notes like Patchouli, tonka bean, and Sandalwood, paired with festive spices such as cinnamon or clove, can transport guests to cherished holiday moments,’ Ellie suggests.

Winter Botanical Candle £35 at The White Company This scent from The White Company was created over 21 years ago, and nothing can beat it when creating that cosy feeling during the festive season. Cosy Fireside 3 Wick Candle £17 at M&S If you prefer earthy scents this gorgeous candle smells just like a night round a cosy cottage fire - trust me I bought it on the spot.

5. Add those all important little touches

Home scents that make you happy and guests feel welcome don't always have to be obvious, subtle scents around the home can be all you need to create that cosy feel and little moments of uplifting scent. Try a bowl of spiced potpourri with dried orange slices and apple on your coffee table, kitchen table or sideboard.

Scented hanging decorations can also be hung around the home, from the Christmas tree to door handles. Try ones made from wax with cinnamon sticks and orange slices that can be burnt in an oil burner later, for an extra festive feel.

Ceramic Star Natural Diffuser £5 at Neom Ceramic discs are perfect for subtly scenting a space, and this Neom version will look beautiful doing it. Cosy Fireside Wax Pomanders £10 at M&S These wax pomanders can be hung on a tree or on door handles to fill the space with their gentle scents. The Milford Collection Scented Pine Cones in Red Organza Bag £9 at Amazon For a twist on pot pourri consider scented pine cones that will look festive dotted around in bowls or hung from threads.

You don’t have to stick to just one method to add a beautiful smell to your home. Try experimenting with diffusers, candles, oil burners, room sprays and more, to see what works best for you.

‘We often have a houseful at Christmas time, so I love to make the entrance hall extra special and welcoming with lots of candles,’ says Chrissie Rucker OBE, founder of The White Company. ‘When I light one of our Winter candles at home it always signifies that we are getting close to Christmas with its magical combination of spicy cinnamon, rich warming clove and fresh zesty orange, it just never fails to please.’

‘I find using a diffuser or pot pourri in the living room is a perfect light scent,’ Chrissie continues. ‘Pot pourri in an attractive bowl can look very festive and don’t forget you can boost the fragrance with a few more drops of oil, and layer the scent with a room spray or an electronic diffuser. Boost scent in a room by adding in one of two scented candles. If you are worried you have over-scented, leave the room for ten minutes and pop back in with a fresh nose.’

7. Try a quick refresh

On the occasion that you have unexpected guests turn up at the door, or any last minute visitors arriving with little notice, try a quick refresh to uplift your home. Room sprays are great for quickly adding a warm and welcoming scent and rooms can easily be spritzed in moments. Candles are also a good option here and will fill your room with a subtle scent quickly with little fuss.

Now stock up on your favourite scents in a range of mediums and get ready to welcome any guest who walks in the door.