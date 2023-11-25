5 things people with nice-smelling homes always do – and there's not a candle in sight

Everybody wants a nice smelling home. There’s nothing worse than coming home or into someone else’s house as a guest and being hit with an unpleasant odour. So knowing how to make a home smell nice is very important.

There is, of course, the traditional way of using the best scented candles or some of the other best home fragrance most of us are familiar with, such as reed diffusers. But there are many alternative ways you can bring a breath of fresh (or scented rather) air into your home.

We rounded up five of our favourite ones - some are available to buy right now with the best Black Friday deals, while others you can DIY.

5 ways how to make a home smell nice

(Image credit: The White Company)

These 5 tips and tricks are tried and tested. And incredibly easy to use. Goodbye bad smells!

1. Electric diffuser

Even some of the best reed diffusers are not strong enough to fill a whole room with an intoxicating scent like you might want it to. But do you know what can? An electric diffuser.

But we understand if you’re conscious of your electricity usage at the moment given the current energy crisis. However, electric diffusers don’t use up a lot of it as most of them can last for several hours once they’re charged. Using an essential oil, which you drop in or insert the whole bottle inside, it then diffuses a light mist of fragrance for as long as you set it for (also depending on the model you choose).

2. Room and linen sprays

Much like you would put perfume on your skin to make yourself smell nice, you can scent your home, bed linen or the upholstery of your best sofa with scented sprays.

And if you’re getting into the festive spirit by putting up your best artificial Christmas tree, then you can also use one of these sprays to make it smell much like a real one - The White Company’s Fir Tree Home Spray is perfect for that.

3. Cleaning essentials

Cleaning your house doesn’t have to be just about removing dirt. You can also inject some lovely fragrance into your home while doing so. If you choose the right products that is, of course.

Vac N Fresh Hoover Bag Fresheners, 5 Pack £3.49 at Amazon Vacuuming doesn't traditionally bring nice smells into your home. In fact, it's often quite the opposite. That's where these vacuum bag fresheners come in so that you can spread one of the five included fragrances through your home every time you clean. Glade Shake 'N' Vac Carpet Cleaner 500g Magnolia & Vanilla £4.21 at Amazon Clean your carpet and make it smell of magnolia flower and vanilla at the same time. The powder will neutralise and remove bad odours trapped in the fibres while spreading the sweet scent. Just sprinkle it on and let it do its magic. Zoflora Sweet Freesia & Jasmine Power Bathroom 800 ml £2.50 at Amazon Instead of clinical, bleach-smelling cleaning sprays, use the likes of this Zoflora cleaner which come scented with the likes of floral freesia and jasmine. And don't worry, you won't miss out on the antibacterial power either.

4. Simmer pot

This autumn’s trend of simmer pots is a lovely homemade way of making your home smell lovely. All you need is a pot filled with water and an assortment of your favourite essential oil, spices, dried flowers and herbs. Then let it all boil for a while. And voila! The beautiful and all-natural fragrance is sure to be filling your home for a long time after you take it off the heat.

There is a downside to it though. Similarly to the electric diffuser, it does use up energy as you need to turn the hob on for a while to boil the perfumed concoction.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

5. Flowers and houseplants

There is something to be said about choosing natural scents over synthetic ones to fill your home with. It just seems more…natural. And having the right plants that bear a lovely fragrance, such as eucalyptus or orchid, is the perfect start.

Similarly, fresh flowers are another way to naturally fragrance your home, whether they come from the florist or the supermarket reduced section like Stacey Dooley’s tulips. And that includes dried flowers like potpourri.

We’re almost getting dizzy from all these beautiful smells. But we’re all here for it.